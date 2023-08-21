Biggest drums orchestra in the Americas
August 20th, a Sunday with lots of music in one of the most beautiful cities in Brazil. The small island of Florianópolis in the south part of the country is where "Orquestra de Baterias" (drums orchestra) takes place every year. The event reached its 10th edition in 2023.
Also a group of 12 drummers from "Kortrijk Drumt", another drumming event from Belgium, came to Brazil for the first time especially to join Orquestra de Baterias this year.
The event in Florianópolis is considered the biggest of its kind in the Americas and the only one in the world to be held every year since 2013.
Not only drummers! The performance included classical musicians from "Camerata Florianópolis", an orchestra well known for performing rock concerts conducted by maestro Jeferson Della Rocca, and 70 singers from "Coral Encantos - IEE", a choir conducted by maestro Robson Medeiros Vicente.
More than 20,000 people attended to the presentation.
