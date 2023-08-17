Submit Release
Georgia: EU supports campaign on personal data protection

The European Union Delegation to Georgia and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) supported a campaign on personal data, which is currently underway in the Georgian capital – Tbilisi.

Information posters, which can now be seen in buses and Tbilisi metro trains, have been prepared by the Personal Data Protection Service (PDPS). 

From the displayed posters one can learn what personal data is, what are the potential risks associated with providing personal information, in what cases are rights violated and how to contact the Personal Data Protection Service.

The information campaign will later be extended to other cities in Georgia.

