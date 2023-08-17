Gifting City Middle East Partnership with Mayor Sports and Nedis Consumer Electronics in UAE and GCC Region
Gifting City Middle East is the leading partner for brand expansion in the Middle East.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gifting City Middle East, the ultimate partner for brand expansion in the Middle East, is proud to announce that it has been assigned as the exclusive online retail distributor for Mayor Sports and Nedis Consumer Electronics in the UAE and GCC region. This strategic collaboration solidifies Gifting City Middle East's position as the go-to-market launcher for premium sports and consumer electronics brands looking to enter and thrive in the Middle East market.
— Shikhar Kapoor
Gifting City Middle East - The Ultimate Partner for Brand Expansion
Gifting City Middle East, founded by Mr. Shikhar Kapoor and co-founder Kushal Garg, boasts over seven years of experience and expertise in various industries, including automotive, electronics, FMCG, toys, health and fitness, sports goods, and mobile accessories. With a deep understanding of the local market and extensive experience working with international brands, Gifting City Middle East has successfully helped numerous brands expand their reach and enter new markets.
Mayor Sports - Elevating Sporting Experiences
Mayor Sports, renowned for its top-quality sports equipment and accessories, has entrusted Gifting City Middle East as its exclusive online retail distributor in the UAE and GCC region. Through this partnership, Gifting City Middle East aims to cater to sports enthusiasts and athletes, providing a diverse range of high-performance sports products to elevate the sporting experience for customers.
Nedis Consumer Electronics - Empowering Digital Lifestyles
Gifting City Middle East has also been appointed as the online retail distributor for Nedis Consumer Electronics in the UAE and GCC region. Nedis, a global brand in consumer electronics, is known for its innovation and reliability. With this collaboration, Gifting City Middle East is set to empower digital lifestyles by offering cutting-edge electronics and tech gadgets, enriching the lives of consumers with the latest in technology.
A Strong Market Presence
Since commencing operations in Dubai, Gifting City Middle East, under the leadership of Managing Partner for Dubai, Inder Singh, has onboarded several brands to the UAE and Saudi markets, cementing its position as a trusted market launcher in the region. The founders and partners, with over 15 years of experience in the UAE and India, bring extensive knowledge and expertise, making Gifting City Middle East the ideal partner for brands seeking to expand their distribution and reach in the Middle East.
Quoting the Founders
"We are excited to be assigned as the exclusive online retail distributor for Mayor Sports and Nedis Consumer Electronics in the UAE and GCC region," said Mr. Shikhar Kapoor founder "Our deep understanding of the local market and our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients make us the perfect partner for brands looking to expand their presence in the Middle East."
Mr. Kushal Garg co-founder added, "We believe that our experience and expertise in various industries, combined with our dedication to helping brands succeed in the Middle East, make us the right partner for any brand seeking to enter and grow in this dynamic market."
"We are delighted to join forces as the exclusive online retail distributor for Mayor Sports and Nedis Consumer Electronics in the UAE and GCC region," expressed Mr. Inder Singh, Managing Partner. "With a keen focus on delivering unparalleled service and a profound grasp of the local market, we are poised to be the ideal ally for brands aiming to flourish in the Middle East.
About Gifting City Middle East
Gifting City Middle East is the leading partner for brand expansion in the Middle East, operating for over seven years and catering to various industries, including automotive, electronics, FMCG, toys, health and fitness, sports goods, and mobile accessories. Founded by Mr. Shikhar Kapoor and co-founder Kushal Garg, the company is committed to providing exceptional service and helping brands flourish in the Middle East market.
