Pharaohs Lounge Menai A Middle Eastern Culinary Adventure

Pharaohs Lounge Menai Dishes

Traditional Decoration Interior

Pharaohs Lounge Menai Logo

One of the favourite Lebanese Restaurants in Sydney with traditional decoration and music

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharaohs Lounge Menai A Middle Eastern Culinary Adventure

Looking to indulge in unique and flavoursome cuisine? Pharaohs Lounge Menai, a hidden gem for Middle Eastern cuisine enthusiasts.

The Menu
Pharaohs Lounge Menai boasts an extensive menu featuring a wide array of Middle Eastern delights. From traditional appetizers to main courses and delectable desserts, each dish is crafted with meticulous attention to detail and authentic flavours.

Appetizers
Start a meal off right with an assortment of mouth-watering appetizers. The menu includes classic Middle Eastern mezze such as hummus, tabbouleh, and baba ghanoush. These dishes are served with freshly baked Lebanese bread, providing the perfect combination of flavours and textures.

Main Courses
The main course offerings at Pharaohs Lounge Menai are a true celebration of Middle Eastern cuisine. Indulge in flavoursome kebabs, mansaf rice dishes, and succulent grilled meats. Vegetarian options, such as stuffed vine leaves and falafel, are also available and promise to satisfy even the most discerning palates.

Desserts
Each dessert is expertly crafted, ensuring a satisfying end to your meal, from Baklava to Baklava Ice cream or Kenafa with ashta.
The Service


From the captivating atmosphere to the tantalizing menu, every aspect of this restaurant embodies the rich flavours and warmth of Middle Eastern cuisine.

For Booking www.pharaohs.com.au
72 Allison crescent Menai NSW 2234
02 9541 4294

Pharaohs Lounge Menai Grand Opening

