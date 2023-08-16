Uzbekistan’s experience in sustainable development goals deserves recognition

UZBEKISTAN, August 16 - Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva has met with the United Nations Resident Coordinator a.i. in Uzbekistan Consuelo Vidal Bruce.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the UN and its specialized agencies. The primary attention was paid to the parliament’s role in ensuring sustainable development goals.

As noted, to carry out effective parliamentary control over the implementation of national goals and objectives in sustainable development, since 2020, the parliamentary commission has systematically studied the problems and the state of the work being carried out. When considering laws submitted to Parliament, their compliance with the goals of sustainable development is taken into account.

During the talks, the participants exchanged views on the preparations for the Sustainable Development Summit, which will be held as part of the High-Level Meetings of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2023.

The upcoming event will launch a new stage in achieving the SDGs and define tasks for up to 2030, outline the achievement of high-level political goals as a result of mutual constructive dialogue between the international community, national governments, civil society institutions, and other partners.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on consistently continuing collaboration on the issues discussed.

Source: The Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan