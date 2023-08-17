Introducing Cutting-Edge Enhancements to HES LoanBox Digital Lending Solution

hes fintech logo HES LoanBox SaaS lending software HES LoanBox BNPL lending solution

Now you can customize loan application forms to fetch the necessary data, integrate only certain modules into your proprietary systems, and seamlessly connect LoanBox to your system.” — Nata Savastsenka Product Owner of HES LoanBox

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HES FinTech, a pioneer in digital lending software solutions, is thrilled to announce an array of transformative new features designed to elevate the lending experience for financial institutions, Point of Sale agents, merchants, brokers, and borrowers alike. With these latest innovations, HES LoanBox solidifies its commitment to revolutionizing the lending landscape.

Enhanced Applications for Seamless User Experience

HES LoanBox introduces a comprehensive suite of distinct applications catering to PoS Agents, Merchants, and Brokers. Each app is meticulously crafted to meet the unique needs of its user, ensuring a personalized and intuitive interface. The Agent's Portal now supports multiuser access, enabling enhanced collaboration and efficiency.

Streamlined Lead & Borrower Management

Managing Leads and Borrowers has never been easier. The upgraded LoanBox platform empowers lenders to effortlessly create, organize, and manage PoS Leads and Borrowers within a centralized system, facilitating better communication and enhanced decision-making.

Tailored Loan Application Configurations

Lenders can now pre-configure loan applications tailored to specific Borrowers, adjusting required fields for gathering the critical borrower's data. This feature underscores HES LoanBox's commitment to delivering customized lending solutions.

Seamless User Interface Customization

Recognizing the diverse requirements of Agents, Merchants, and Brokers, HES LoanBox presents custom-tailored interfaces for each user type. This enhancement ensures that merchants can customize the platform according to their branding, and users can navigate the platform effortlessly, maximizing productivity and ease of use.

Empowering Back Office Operations

The newly introduced Agent's module equips the Back Office with comprehensive CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete) features, enhancing administrative control and simplifying management tasks.

Flexible Loan Calculation and Payment Preferences

HES LoanBox introduces a dynamic Loan Calculator feature that can be configured to pre-define options tailored to specific Borrowers and loan products. Furthermore, borrowers and underwriters benefit from enhanced flexibility in selecting repayment dates, amplifying convenience for all parties involved.

BNPL / POS Advancements

For BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) and POS (Point of Sale) transactions, HES LoanBox introduces advanced Document Management capabilities. Users can seamlessly attach essential documents during the decision-making and repayment, ensuring a comprehensive and efficient process.

Expanded Integration Ecosystem

HES LoanBox has forged strategic partnerships with leading industry players to offer seamless integrations. Notable additions include Plaid, providing open-banking integration with global support; Illion, offering open-banking services for Australia and New Zealand; SquarePay, delivering tailored payment solutions for Australia; Vo-pay ACH, facilitating payment processing for the USA; Jumio, enabling global KYX integration; and Google Maps, enabling reliable address verification on a global scale.

Empowering API Updates

HES LoanBox introduces new and efficient methods for transmitting loan decisions to the LoanBox platform. Additionally, a novel API method is introduced for transferring borrower information, streamlining data management, and enhancing communication between systems.

HES LoanBox's latest enhancements underscore its unwavering commitment to driving innovation within the digital lending industry. With these transformative features and integrations, HES LoanBox empowers financial institutions to deliver unparalleled lending experiences, streamline operations, and embrace the future of digital finance.

For more information about HES LoanBox and its cutting-edge features, please visit our blog.

