New Peace Corps Volunteers Start Work in Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR, August 17, 2023 – The newest cohort of Peace Corps Volunteers in Mongolia were sworn in August 17. These 14 Americans will travel to sites across Mongolia to live and work alongside their Mongolian partners as English Education and Community Development volunteers for the next two years. These volunteers are the second group to arrive in Mongolia since Peace Corps operations were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 in 2020. This is the 32nd group of volunteers to serve in Mongolia since the program was founded in 1991. Since then, about 1,450 volunteers have worked in Mongolia in community and youth development, health education, economic development, and teaching English as a foreign language.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including Richard Buangan, U.S. Ambassador to Mongolia; Anand Amgalan, Director of the Americas, Middle East, and Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Rebecca Gong Sharp, Peace Corps Regional Director of Europe, Mediterranean and Asia. As Ambassador Buangan noted in his remarks at the swearing-in ceremony, “The United Sates deeply values its relationship with Mongolia and has high expectations of Peace Corps Volunteers to represent the best of the United States.”

About the Peace Corps: The Peace Corps sends the best and brightest Americans abroad on behalf of the United States to tackle the most pressing needs of people around the world. Volunteers work at the grassroots level to develop sustainable solutions that address challenges in education, health, economic development, agriculture, environment, and youth development. Through their service, volunteers gain a unique cultural understanding and a life-long commitment to service that positions them to succeed in today’s global economy. Since President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps in 1961, nearly 240,000 Americans of all ages have served in 143 countries worldwide. For more information on Mongolia activities, visit www.peacecorps.gov and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 17 August, 2023 | Topics: Events, News, Press Releases