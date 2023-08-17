Refill Express Expanding Its Online Zero-Waste Refill Shopping Service As It Rebrands
We exist to empower households to embrace circular living. We do that by making refill shopping convenient, affordable, and accessible to all.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Refill Express, the leading zero-waste refill shopping service, has rebranded from its previous name Cozy & Green to reflect its mission of simplifying zero-waste living. The London-based startup provides a convenient solution for consumers to shop package-free from local refill stores, with reusable containers collected, refilled, and delivered to their doorstep.
— Salmen Hichri, CEO
"We exist to empower households to embrace circular living," said Salmen Hichri, CEO of Refill Express. "We do that by making refill shopping convenient, affordable, and accessible to all. And we're very excited to about the Refill Express brand, as the name now better reflects our mission of making zero-waste refill shopping easy and accessible for everyone".
The Refill Express app allows customers to order pantry staples, cleaning supplies, personal care, and more from the company's network of zero-waste partners. After selecting products, users schedule a carbon-neutral pickup of their containers, which are then refilled at the stores and returned home.
This innovative model aligns with the UK's fight against single-use plastics. The UK government has set a target of eliminating all avoidable plastic waste by 2042, and phasing out unrecyclable plastics by 2025. By facilitating waste reduction and supporting local businesses, Refill Express actively contributes to this national initiative.
By embracing Refill Express, consumers actively contribute to sustainability by minimising single-use plastics and supporting local businesses. Furthermore, the platform offers significant savings, potentially reducing grocery bills by up to 40%.
"We're confident Refill Express will resonate with eco-conscious Londoners seeking affordable, convenient solutions," added Salmen. "Our rebrand underscores our commitment to simplify sustainable living for all. We look forward to growing our impact by partnering with more local refill stores."
Refill Express is determined to empower all households to embrace circular living. The startup is focused on adding more eco-friendly products to its collection and working with more zero-waste stores in London and beyond. By promoting community, supporting shops, and providing an easy circular shopping option, Refill Express aims to build a future where sustainable living is effortless.
