PEG Tech Inc. Extends Portfolio With Expanding Cloud Native Offerings
Leading technology company, PEG Tech Inc., proudly introduces an expanded range of products and solutions under its well-known brands: Raksmart and PetaExpress.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading technology company, PEG Tech Inc., proudly introduces an expanded range of products and solutions under its well-known brands: Raksmart and PetaExpress.
Under the Raksmart brand (https://www.raksmart.com ), the company provides a comprehensive range of products including but not limited to:
Cloud Hosting Solutions such as Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Enterprise Cloud.
Dedicated Server offerings like Dedicated Server, GPU Server, and Bare Metal Cloud.
Traditional Hosting Solutions such as Domain Registration, Shared Hosting, and SSL Certificate.
Networking services like IP Transit, SD-WAN, and Leased Line.
Security solutions like SiteLock and DDoS Mitigation.
Moreover, Raksmart has been expanding the Cloud Native offerings such as Containers, Cloud DB, MySQL Plus, and Multi-cloud Management Platform, to name a few.
On the other side, PetaExpress (https://www.petaexpress.com ) is not to be outdone, showcasing:
Solutions such as:
Hybrid Cloud and Multi Cloud Management.
Industry-specific offerings like Financial Industry Solutions, EHPC Life Science Cloud, and Geographic Information Cloud.
Media Industry solutions including Streaming Solution.
And an array of Security Solutions and IoT Solutions.
Products under PetaExpress include:
Database products including Relational Database PostgreSQL and Document Database MongoDB.
Middleware services like Kafka Service and RabbitMQ Service.
Network services and products like Virtual Private Cloud, Elastic IP Address, and CDN.
Security and management solutions including Cloud Firewall, Anti-DDOS IP, and O&M Monitoring.
Both Raksmart and PetaExpress underline PEG Tech Inc.’s commitment to providing clients with a broad range of reliable, scalable, and innovative technology solutions, crafted with deep expertise and forward-looking vision.
For further information, or to explore the full suite of products and solutions from both brands, interested stakeholders and customers are encouraged to visit their respective websites or contact the PEG Tech Inc. communications team.
About PEG Tech Inc.
PEG Tech Inc. is a pioneering technology firm that prides itself on developing and delivering state-of-the-art digital solutions and services. With a global reach and a commitment to innovation, PEG Tech Inc. has established itself as a go-to brand for businesses of all sizes to launch their presence in the cloud.
