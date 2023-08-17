NCPD Director attends COMPOL Course in Tokyo

COMPOL Directors from the Pacific

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Director of National Crime Prevention Department (NCPD) attended a Community Policing (COMPOL) Course held in Tokyo, Japan, recently.

There were 21 COMPOL directors from around the world who attended the 15-days program where three directors are from the Pacific region (Solomon Islands, PNG and Samoa).

NCPD Director, Superintendent John Matamaru says the course commenced with an in-depth study of the principles and foundations of Community Policing, emphasizing the importance of building trust and collaboration between communities and the police force.

Director Matamaru says the visit to Koban Police Stations offered valuable insights into the implementation of Community Policing in practice where they observed the close interactions between police officers and the community in their daily activities highlighting the effectiveness of this approach in fostering trust and ensuring a safer environment.

He said their visit to the Police Academy gives them a comprehensive overview of the training provided to police recruits, highlighting the importance of instilling the principles of Community Policing from the early stages of their career development.

Supt. Matamaru said the country presentations allowed them to develop into the specific challenges faced by participating countries and observe the diverse approaches used to adapt Community Policing to different cultural, budgetary and human resource scenarios.

“By sharing experiences and best practices, we gained valuable insights into how these strategies can be applied effectively in the Solomon Islands,” Supt. Matamaru says.

According to Supt. Matamaru, the course they attended provided them with valuable knowledge, skills and strategies that will greatly enhance their approach to community policing in the country.

“I am confident that the implementation of these strategies, adapted to our cultural, budgetary and human resource factors, will strengthen the bond between the police and the communities we serve, ultimately contributing to a safer and more secure environment,” Director Matamaru says.

He acknowledged the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for making the course possible. //End//

-RSIPF Press