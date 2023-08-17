Wellington Vice Mayor Michael Napoleone Launches Campaign for Mayor of Wellington
EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Napoleone, Vice Mayor of the Village of Wellington, officially announced his candidacy for Wellington Mayor. On Tuesday, August 2nd, Michael filed paperwork to become an official candidate for Mayor. The election will be held on March 19th, 2024.
"I'm running for Mayor to continue serving the community I love. Wellington is on the right track and we must make sure we continue to address resident priorities and concerns. During my time on the Council, I have made public safety a priority, voted to keep taxes low, and supported long-term investment in our parks, public schools, and roadways. Wellington is a great hometown and we need to continue to focus on what we do well - and then keep doing it better - so that future generations will want to call Wellington home," said Michael Napoleone.
As Mayor, Michael Napoleone will continue working to maintain Wellington’s unique charm and family-oriented character while ensuring that it remains the premier community in Palm Beach County for years to come. Michael’s eight years on the Village Council have proven he is the best candidate for the job. From helping Wellington recover from the economic effects of COVID and keeping the Village running seamlessly during Hurricanes to managing growth and protecting greenspace, Napoleone is the only candidate with real on-the-job experience to keep Wellington a top-rated community.
As Vice Mayor, Michael has been devoted to developing a long-range vision for Wellington that addresses resident concerns while looking toward the future needs of the community. He believes resident input and a transparent and inclusive government are key to ensuring that decisions are made with the best interests of the community at the forefront
Vice Mayor Michael J. Napoleone is an accomplished attorney and devoted public servant with a strong passion for Wellington's community. He is serving in his eighth year on the Village Council, to which he was elected in 2016. A long-time resident of Wellington, he and his wife Cyndi chose the Village as the perfect place to start a family. Together they are raising two boys, Christopher and Luca, who both attended public schools in Wellington.
As a lawyer, Michael represents businesses and individuals in complex business, probate and real estate matters, and has a remarkable record of civic and professional leadership, including as past president of the Palm Beach County Bar Association. He actively serves on multiple boards and committees, including the executive boards of the Palm Beach County League of Cities and the Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency. He is a past member of the executive board of the Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County, as well as past chairman of both the Professionalism and Diversity Committees of the Palm Beach County Bar Association and was the creator and chair of its Leadership Academy for Young Lawyers. He helped develop The Florida Bar’s Benchmarks program, which promotes and teaches civics education, is a graduate of Leadership Palm Beach County (2022) and Leadership West Palm Beach (2005), and is an active and engaged parent with Cub Scout Pack 125.
Jonathan Cooper
"I'm running for Mayor to continue serving the community I love. Wellington is on the right track and we must make sure we continue to address resident priorities and concerns. During my time on the Council, I have made public safety a priority, voted to keep taxes low, and supported long-term investment in our parks, public schools, and roadways. Wellington is a great hometown and we need to continue to focus on what we do well - and then keep doing it better - so that future generations will want to call Wellington home," said Michael Napoleone.
As Mayor, Michael Napoleone will continue working to maintain Wellington’s unique charm and family-oriented character while ensuring that it remains the premier community in Palm Beach County for years to come. Michael’s eight years on the Village Council have proven he is the best candidate for the job. From helping Wellington recover from the economic effects of COVID and keeping the Village running seamlessly during Hurricanes to managing growth and protecting greenspace, Napoleone is the only candidate with real on-the-job experience to keep Wellington a top-rated community.
As Vice Mayor, Michael has been devoted to developing a long-range vision for Wellington that addresses resident concerns while looking toward the future needs of the community. He believes resident input and a transparent and inclusive government are key to ensuring that decisions are made with the best interests of the community at the forefront
Vice Mayor Michael J. Napoleone is an accomplished attorney and devoted public servant with a strong passion for Wellington's community. He is serving in his eighth year on the Village Council, to which he was elected in 2016. A long-time resident of Wellington, he and his wife Cyndi chose the Village as the perfect place to start a family. Together they are raising two boys, Christopher and Luca, who both attended public schools in Wellington.
As a lawyer, Michael represents businesses and individuals in complex business, probate and real estate matters, and has a remarkable record of civic and professional leadership, including as past president of the Palm Beach County Bar Association. He actively serves on multiple boards and committees, including the executive boards of the Palm Beach County League of Cities and the Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency. He is a past member of the executive board of the Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County, as well as past chairman of both the Professionalism and Diversity Committees of the Palm Beach County Bar Association and was the creator and chair of its Leadership Academy for Young Lawyers. He helped develop The Florida Bar’s Benchmarks program, which promotes and teaches civics education, is a graduate of Leadership Palm Beach County (2022) and Leadership West Palm Beach (2005), and is an active and engaged parent with Cub Scout Pack 125.
Jonathan Cooper
Wellington Vice Mayor Michael Napoleone Campaign
email us here