Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA) Staff Attorney
Mississippi Center for Legal Services
JOB DESCRIPTION
Hattiesburg, MS
TITLE: Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA) Staff Attorney
RESPONSIBILITIES:
The VOCA Staff Attorney is responsible for the provision of a full range of comprehensive legal assistance to eligible clients and client groups (hereinafter referred to collectively as “clients”) as a practicing attorney, licensed in Mississippi, in accordance with program guidelines, priorities, case handler standards & the Mississippi Rules of Professional Conduct.
DUTIES: Responsible for all phases of the following:
A. Client Advocacy
- Maintain an active caseload consistent with the duties of MCLSC staff attorneys;
- Keep apprised of changes in the law and other issues that may affect MCLSC’s client population, and advise the Managing Attorney and other staff of such issues.
B. Administrative
- Conduct or participate in training, public speaking forums, State Bar legal education forums and other public functions on a regular basis;
- Comply with office policies and procedures;
- Represent the program at meetings and other external functions as may be required.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Must hold a JD degree and be licensed in the State of Mississippi at the time of hiring. Demonstrated sensitivity to the legal problems of low-income persons. Strong writing, verbal, analytical and interpersonal skills are required as well as good judgment. Such other experience,
qualifications and skills as are deemed appropriate.
SALARY: $55,000 plus excellent fringe benefits
SUPERVISOR: Hattiesburg Managing Attorney
VOCA Project Director
Please submit Resume, Writing Sample and Three (3) Letters of Recommendation to :
Sam H. Buchanan, Jr.
Executive Director
P.O. Drawer 1728
Hattiesburg, MS 39403
601-545-2950, ext. 2616
shbuchanan@mslegalservices.org
MCLSC is an Equal Opportunity Employer