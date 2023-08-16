Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,326 in the last 365 days.

Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA) Staff Attorney

| Posted on |

Mississippi Center for Legal Services
JOB DESCRIPTION
Hattiesburg, MS
TITLE: Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA) Staff Attorney

RESPONSIBILITIES:
The VOCA Staff Attorney is responsible for the provision of a full range of comprehensive legal assistance to eligible clients and client groups (hereinafter referred to collectively as “clients”) as a practicing attorney, licensed in Mississippi, in accordance with program guidelines, priorities, case handler standards & the Mississippi Rules of Professional Conduct.

DUTIES: Responsible for all phases of the following:
.

A. Client Advocacy

  1. Maintain an active caseload consistent with the duties of MCLSC staff attorneys;
  2. Keep apprised of changes in the law and other issues that may affect MCLSC’s client population, and advise the Managing Attorney and other staff of such issues.

B. Administrative

  1. Conduct or participate in training, public speaking forums, State Bar legal education forums and other public functions on a regular basis;
  2. Comply with office policies and procedures;
  3. Represent the program at meetings and other external functions as may be required.

QUALIFICATIONS:
Must hold a JD degree and be licensed in the State of Mississippi at the time of hiring. Demonstrated sensitivity to the legal problems of low-income persons. Strong writing, verbal, analytical and interpersonal skills are required as well as good judgment. Such other experience,
qualifications and skills as are deemed appropriate.

SALARY: $55,000 plus excellent fringe benefits


SUPERVISOR: Hattiesburg Managing Attorney
VOCA Project Director


Please submit Resume, Writing Sample and Three (3) Letters of Recommendation to :
Sam H. Buchanan, Jr.
Executive Director
P.O. Drawer 1728
Hattiesburg, MS 39403
601-545-2950, ext. 2616
shbuchanan@mslegalservices.org
MCLSC is an Equal Opportunity Employer

You just read:

Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA) Staff Attorney

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more