Mississippi Center for Legal Services

JOB DESCRIPTION

Hattiesburg, MS

TITLE: Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA) Staff Attorney

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The VOCA Staff Attorney is responsible for the provision of a full range of comprehensive legal assistance to eligible clients and client groups (hereinafter referred to collectively as “clients”) as a practicing attorney, licensed in Mississippi, in accordance with program guidelines, priorities, case handler standards & the Mississippi Rules of Professional Conduct.

DUTIES: Responsible for all phases of the following:

.

A. Client Advocacy

Maintain an active caseload consistent with the duties of MCLSC staff attorneys; Keep apprised of changes in the law and other issues that may affect MCLSC’s client population, and advise the Managing Attorney and other staff of such issues.

B. Administrative

Conduct or participate in training, public speaking forums, State Bar legal education forums and other public functions on a regular basis; Comply with office policies and procedures; Represent the program at meetings and other external functions as may be required.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must hold a JD degree and be licensed in the State of Mississippi at the time of hiring. Demonstrated sensitivity to the legal problems of low-income persons. Strong writing, verbal, analytical and interpersonal skills are required as well as good judgment. Such other experience,

qualifications and skills as are deemed appropriate.

SALARY: $55,000 plus excellent fringe benefits



SUPERVISOR: Hattiesburg Managing Attorney

VOCA Project Director



Please submit Resume, Writing Sample and Three (3) Letters of Recommendation to :

Sam H. Buchanan, Jr.

Executive Director

P.O. Drawer 1728

Hattiesburg, MS 39403

601-545-2950, ext. 2616

shbuchanan@mslegalservices.org

MCLSC is an Equal Opportunity Employer