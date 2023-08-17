BREATHE! Convention Integrates Nuvo Rewards System to Amplify Pre-Event Activities
BREATHE! Convention announces an exciting collaboration with NUVO, a leading chain-agnostic platform.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BREATHE! Convention, renowned for its innovative approach to community building and education, announces an exciting collaboration with NUVO, a leading chain-agnostic platform. This collaboration aims to enhance the pre-event experience for attendees, followers, and participants through the Nuvo Rewards system.
"NUVO's ecosystem serves as a digital passport, bridging connections across Web2 and Web3, and utilizing cutting-edge technology for enhanced privacy and security," said Caria, co-founder of NUVO. "We're thrilled to bring this innovation to BREATHE! Convention, where data monetization meets user empowerment."
NUVO revolutionizes the way users and companies transition to Web3. With a strong emphasis on digital identity, data ownership, and user empowerment, NUVO offers advanced data analytics and user engagement tools. Their innovative social login feature allows users to seamlessly connect their existing social media accounts to the Web3 world, ensuring complete control over their data.
"We're overjoyed about our alliance with NUVO,” said BREATHE! Public Relations Director Brian Edmiston. “Their groundbreaking approach to Web3 integration aligns perfectly with BREATHE!'s vision of empowering people from all walks of life. This collaboration lets us deliver enriched experiences for our followers and attendees, allowing them to interact and participate with BREATHE! in ways that extend beyond the showfloor."
At the heart of this collaboration is NUVO's pioneering concept of proof of membership. By issuing reputation power scores and soulbound tokens called NuvoBadges, users can level up their membership tiers by completing specific tasks. These tasks, designed to engage and enrich user experience, are integrated into BREATHE! Convention's pre-event activities, offering attendees a unique and immersive journey leading up to the main event.
Attendees of BREATHE! Convention can sign up to NuvoMe, the ultimate all-in-one cross-chain wallet, to manage digital assets, collect NuvoBadges, and build their online reputation. With NuvoID, members maintain complete control over their digital identity and data on the Nuvosphere. The revolutionary NuvoBadge system rewards user engagement, further enhancing digital identity.
BREATHE! Convention invites all attendees, followers, and participants to explore the NuvoSphere, engage with like-minded individuals, participate in gamified activities, and unlock exciting rewards along the way.
For more information about BREATHE! Convention and its collaboration with NUVO, please visit www.breatheconvention.com.
# # #
About BREATHE!
Taking place on September 13-15, 2023 at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, BREATHE! Convention is renowned for fostering mass adoption and educational opportunities in industries that include Web3, AI, Blockchain, Metaverse, AR/VR, NFT technology, and more. The convention is backed by a strong community of investors, founders, developers, and educators who are committed to empower attendees and participants to learn, apply, and thrive in the rapidly changing tech landscape.
Visit www.breatheconvention.com to secure your ticket to attend and inquire for exhibiting and sponsoring opportunities. BREATHE! is active on social media, providing the latest news and updates to the event.
About NUVO
NUVO is a leading chain-agnostic platform for onboarding users and companies to Web3.
With a focus on digital identity, NUVO provides advanced data analytics and user engagement tools to help companies find and retain their perfect users. In addition, NUVO offers social logins, making it easy for users to connect their existing social media accounts and seamlessly transition into the Web3 world while ensuring that users, not companies, hold the power to manage their data.
NUVO pioneered proof of membership, a concept that enhances Web2 and Web3 companies' experiences by issuing reputation points and soulbound tokens called NuvoBadges that evolve based on the users' interaction with the brand. With NuvoBadges, users level up their membership tiers by completing specific tasks designed to engage and enrich their experience with the brand.
NUVO's ecosystem is an all-encompassing "digital passport" that bridges connections across Web2 and Web3, empowering users to maintain complete control over their data.
Visit www.nuvosphere.io to learn more.
