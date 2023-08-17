Northwest Multiple Listing Service President & CEO Announces Retirement
Tom Hurdelbrink to retire at the end of 2023KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Hurdelbrink, president and chief executive officer of Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS), has announced his plan to retire at the end of 2023. Hurdelbrink has led NWMLS since 2008.
Under his leadership, NWMLS has seen significant transformation and growth, including the expansion of its membership and service area, and the adoption of numerous innovative product and service offerings. Some of the organization’s highlights during Hurdelbrink’s tenure include:
Increase of the NWMLS service area to 28 counties
3 MLS mergers
Conversion to a new MLS search system
Upgrade of the public records data system
Development of an electronic real estate forms and transaction program
Launch of 2 mobile app programs
Launch of a listing appointment program
Streamline data management for member firms and their data vendors/suppliers
Most notably, Hurdelbrink has guided NWMLS in cultivating its reputation as a leading organization in residential real estate in the Northwest. He is well-regarded as a thoughtful, collaborative and visionary leader and is one of the most respected MLS CEOs in the country.
“Tom's leadership and accomplishments have significantly impacted the daily lives of every NWMLS member in how we perform our business,” said Jeff Pust, NWMLS board chairperson and owner/principal broker with Van Dorm Realty, Inc. “Tom's successes in implementing systems and data changes have allowed us as brokers to raise the bar in professionalism and service to our clients. As brokers, we have the tools to provide incredible advice to buyers and sellers and to provide services to them faster and more efficiently than ever before.”
“The opportunity to be the president and CEO of NWMLS is the highlight of my professional career,” Hurdelbrink said. “We have seen quite a lot of industry changes in the past 15 years, and the organization has come through it all stronger and even more committed to be a leading resource for our members. It has been my honor to work with outstanding staff, board members and member firms to elevate the profession and ultimately better serve consumers.”
After a thorough succession planning process led by the board of directors, Justin Haag, NWMLS general counsel, has been named the incoming president & CEO of NWMLS, effective January 1, 2024.
As the leading resource for the region’s residential real estate industry, NWMLS provides valuable products and services, superior member support, and the most trusted, current residential property and listing information for real estate professionals. NWMLS is a member-owned, not-for-profit organization with more than 2,500 member offices and 30,000+ real estate brokers throughout Washington state. With extensive knowledge of the region, NWMLS operates 21 service centers and serves 26 counties, providing dedicated support to its members and fostering a robust, cooperative brokerage environment.
NWMLS now offers a home listing search and comprehensive broker database at nwmls.com.
