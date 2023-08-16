"Montao" by Maximo Reyes ft. Strickly Biniz is set to ignite the summer's end
The new Dembow-infused single by Maximo Reyes Feat. Strickly Biniz that's poised to conclude the summer on a high note.
I wanted to take this opportunity to not only tell our story with the Vida Nueva film, but also craft a sound that speaks to our culture in an authentic way, and can stand alone as great music”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dropping labor day weekend on Friday September 1st, 2023 “Montao”, which is Dominican slang for “Made it”, is the contagious lead off single from the Vida Nueva film soundtrack slated for a 2024 release. The genre-defying fusion of Dembow, Electronica and House music, is a testament to the film`s Executive Producer and artist Maximo Reyes`s vision for the future of Latin music and film.
— Maximo Reyes
From its infectious beat to its motivating positive message, “Montao'' invites listeners to celebrate their own success. The song's significance runs deep, symbolizing the struggles documented in the Vida Nueva film, endured by the Reyes siblings during their father's 26-year incarceration, culminating in their heartwarming reunion earlier this year in the Dominican Republic. The independently produced documentary film directed by their sister, actress and director Eliana Reyes, hopes to brings to light the profound impact of long-term incarceration, recounted first hand by the Reyes siblings.
As the excitement builds for the release of "Montao," industry insiders, bloggers, and influencers are encouraged to join the conversation. The song's release is set to ignite discussions about the evolution of Latin music and the power of cross-genre collaborations. Stay tuned for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, interviews, and more.
