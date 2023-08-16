Submit Release
Jay Henges Shooting Range will host Fall Food Plots program Aug. 24

EUREKA, Mo.—All wildlife, including whitetail deer, need the basics . . . food, water, and shelter.  They’ll tend to go to, and stay, where they can fulfill these basic needs.  Knowing the secrets to providing a viable food plot will go a long way to enticing deer to stay on your property for fall hunting and wildlife viewing.

The Missouri Department od Conservation’s (MDC) Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will host a Fall Food Plots program, Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.  The class is free and open to ages nine and up.

Experts from the Valley Park Elevator and Hardware Store will take the mystery out of how, when, and what to plant for the most effective fall food plots.  They’ll take you through all the steps needed, start to finish.  There will also be live demonstrations on how to create food plots that will entice those big deer and help grow even bigger ones in the future.

The program will cover what to consider when determining a good seed mix for the site, along with prepping and planting the site.  Attendees will learn the benefits of each crop option, like rye, clover, oats, wheat, and beans.  The presenters will also talk about the importance of testing the soil and what the sample results indicate.  Should you use lime or fertilizers?  What about overseeding and using clover?  These are some of the topics the program will address.

Finally, the presentation will focus on the equipment needed to get the job, and the pros and cons of renting versus buying it.  Participants will have the chance to ask questions, too.

This class is suitable for both beginners and the seasoned veterans. Participants should note that part of the program will be held at the planting site. Please wear appropriate clothing for tall grass and footwear for uneven ground.

Fall Food Plots is a free program, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sS.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka. 

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

