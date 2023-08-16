Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards Presented to 39 Farm Families at the 2023 Iowa State Fair

Farm families honored by Governor’s Office, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa Department of Natural Resources for outstanding environmental leadership

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 16, 2023) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon today recognized 39 Iowa farm families with Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards at the Iowa State Fair. The award acknowledges farmers who take voluntary actions to improve and protect our state’s natural resources while serving as leaders in their communities.

These farm families use proven in-field and edge-of-field practices such as cover crops, no-till, wetlands, bioreactors and saturated buffers, among many others, that support the goals of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy by holding soil in place and improving water quality. These worthy recipients recognize that the benefits of conservation practices extend beyond their fields, and their leadership encourages others to adopt similar conservation practices.

“The Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award recognizes the farmers who have made stewardship a priority. Their commitment to protecting, preserving, and restoring Iowa’s natural resources will ensure that future generations can enjoy the benefits of healthy soils and improved water quality for decades to come,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “Congratulations to the 2023 winners of the IFELA award. We applaud your leadership and commitment to environmental excellence!”

“We continue to see record engagement in our state’s conservation activity, and it is important that we recognize the dedicated Iowa farm families who lead by example in implementing these proven practices,” said Secretary Naig. “As we accelerate our water quality efforts statewide and work toward meeting our nutrient reduction goals, I believe Iowa farmers and landowners will continue to rise to the challenge in the years ahead by adding even more conservation practices.”

“We take great pride in recognizing these leaders in our farming communities throughout our state that put sound conservation practices at the forefront of their operations,” said Director Lyon. “Their conservation practices are leading the change and setting an example for future generations and other farmers.

A total of 777 Iowa farm families have been recognized since the creation of the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award in 2012. A list of previous recipients is available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website.

The winners were chosen by a committee representing conservation and agricultural groups.

High-resolution photos will be available for within one month of the ceremony on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Flickr page.

The 2023 award recipients, listed alphabetically by last name, include:

Craig and Nancy Anderson

Plymouth County

Daniel and Lisa Berns

Clayton County

Bice Family Farm

Boone County

Buhr Family Farms LLC

Benton County

Roger Bumann

Ida County

Cook Family Farm

Black Hawk County

Rusty & Karen Corderman

Sac County

Perry and Stacy Corey

Calhoun County

Kendall & Maureen Curtis

Chad, Kristie & Kyler Curtis

Howard County

Downs Family Farm

Madison County

Scott Eichelberger Family

Muscatine County

Troy & Jeanne Elbert

Pocahontas County

Ryan and Kristy Gibbs Family

Delaware County

Joshua Henik

Linn County

Mitchell and Brian Hora

Washington County

John Kielkopf and Ron Kielkopf

Keokuk County

Steve Killpack

Harrison County

John & Ione Koster

Carroll County

Krogmeier Dairy & Hinterland Dairy

Lee County

Buffalo Grove Farms

Boone County

Millard Land Corp.

Darrell Millard

Buena Vista County

Tynie Enterprises

Tyler, Annie, Tripp, Sawyer and Walker Millard

Buena Vista County

BarLee Farms, Ltd.

Miller Time Farms, Inc.

Black Hawk County

KA Miller Farm

Kris and Michele Miller

Wapello County

Mike Paustian

Scott County

Valley View Farms, Inc.

Randy, Josh, and Jake Pedersen

Cedar County

Peters Farm

Pocahontas County

Dan and Lori Ryner

Ryner Farms, Gillespie Family Farms

Madison County

Sampson Family Farm

Story County

Jon Sampson Farm

Humboldt County

Searle, Inc.

Leland H. Searle and Matthew L. Searle

Marshall County

Curt Sindergard

Pocahontas County

Jarrett Smith

Clay County

Zack Smith

Winnebago County

Todd and Angie Thilges

Kossuth County

Jasen and Jen Tiefenthaler

Sac County

Ryan & Tarin Tiefenthaler

Carroll County

Vos Family Farm

Ron and Nancy Vos

Sioux County

Hal R. Youngkin and Lu Anne Youngkin

Shelby County