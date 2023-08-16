6th Annual GEOINT Innovation Summit Announced

Defense Strategies Institute presents the 6th Annual GEOINT Innovation Summit. This year’s event will provide a forum for DoD, Geospatial Intelligence Community, and Industry leaders to discuss the latest developments, projects, and partnerships concerning GEOINT. The Summit will convene November 1-2, 2023 at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD.

This year’s Summit will aim to highlight the crucial role of Geospatial Intelligence in ensuring the national security of the U.S. By leveraging advanced geospatial data acquisition, analysis, and visualization techniques, GEOINT enables government agencies to gain valuable insights into various threats and challenges. It provides a comprehensive understanding of the global operating environment, including monitoring potential adversaries, securing borders, managing natural disasters, and protecting critical infrastructure. GEOINT empowers decision-makers with actionable information for effective planning, response, and mitigation strategies.

Topics of Discussion will Include:

- Forging the Way Ahead for NGA’s GEOINT Tradecraft

- Addressing National Security Threats through Enhanced Cooperation of GEOINT Capabilities

- Exploring GEOINT Capabilities and Challenges to Secure the National Intelligence Mission

- Fireside Chat: Integrating Environments to use Open Standards for Real-Time Exchange of Data Across GEOINT Capabilities

- Accelerating Commercial GEOINT and Assured PNT Tools and Capabilities to the Warfighter

- and more!

Early Confirmed Speakers Include:

- Col. Richard Kniseley, USSF, Senior Materiel Leader, Commercial Space Office, Space Systems Command

- Truett Tooke, SES, Manager, Intelligence Community Mission USMC

- Dave Applegate, PhD, Director, U.S. Geological Survey

- Karen St. Germain, PhD, Director, Earth Science Division, National Aeronautics and Space Administration

- Jeff Spugnardi, Lead, Public Sector, GEOINT Programs, Google

- Kristina Heaton, Surf Eagle Program Manager, Commander, Naval Meteorology & Oceanography Command

- Event Moderator: Anthony Vinci, PhD, Managing Director, Cerberus Capital Management, First Former CTO of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Registration and Sponsorship opportunities are now open. Active Duty Military and Government employees attend free.

