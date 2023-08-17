Celebrus Named “Best Marketing Automation Platform for Enterprises” in 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrus announced today their award win designation as the “Best Marketing Automation Platform for Enterprises” in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industry today.

Gaps in data, identity, and connectivity cause pain for marketers, data analysts, and fraud professionals at enterprise organizations. Celebrus automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates consumer behavioral data in live time across all digital channels to inform comprehensive identity graphs, enabling hyper-personalized experiences based on individual consumer engagement and interest.

Recent releases to the Celebrus platform include cross-domain continuance, a solution that shares data across brand-owned domains without the use of third-party cookies. The technology maintains unified session data and context, including digital identity data, as a visitor navigates between domains. Identity can be aggregated and persisted compliantly, without data loss, using first-party cookie technology. Cross-domain continuance also leverages the Celebrus Identity Graph that persists individual identity from personal identifiable information to engagement across sessions, platforms, and domains.

Celebrus CX Vault, an additional recent innovation to the Celebrus platform, empowers marketers to deliver relevant consumer experiences without cookies, data tracking, or data sharing through no-party data technology. The solution leverages live-time contextual understanding via machine learning to create session-specific offers and experiences without risking consumer privacy.

Just last month, Celebrus announced a host of new features to the platform, furthering the company’s mission to enable brands to improve relationships with their consumers via better data. The true first-party, live-time Celebrus platform now includes advances in machine learning, high performance bot detection, generative AI and more.

“We are extremely humbled by this recognition and it is great to see our team recognized for their efforts in recent years,” said Bill Bruno, CEO, Celebrus. “We will continue to innovate and disrupt and look forward to powering next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases for more global enterprises.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

“Celebrus is a breakthrough data capture solution and an innovator of exceptional brand to consumer experiences, and we’re thrilled to recognize them as our 2023 ‘Best Marketing Automation Platform for Enterprises’ award winner,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Gaps in data, identity, and connectivity are a hurdle for marketers. Celebrus technologies help enterprises by solving for data gaps and uncovering the deepest insight to reveal consumer context, so marketers can deliver next level marketing and fraud prevention in live-time. Celebrus also gives consumers exactly what they want - privacy and relevance – in every session.”

About Celebrus

As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels. Through the addition of behavioral biometrics and AI, Celebrus empowers brands to detect and prevent fraud before it occurs. To ensure that brands can begin to improve those relationships quickly, Celebrus Cloud activates the Celebrus platform efficiently for brands in a single-tenant, private cloud capacity.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

