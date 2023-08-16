Chinese communities connected to services on Weibo

CANADA, August 16 - British Columbians now have more options to access government information and services with the recent launch of the Province’s verified account on Weibo, which removes barriers for English learners whose primary language is simplified Chinese.

Weibo is a popular Chinese-language social media platform with more than 250 million daily users worldwide.

“As an immigrant myself, I understand the struggle shared by many newcomers to B.C. of trying to access accurate, timely and reliable information,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “I also recognize the importance of providing people in our province with trustworthy information in their principal language. That’s why we are expanding our online information platforms to include Weibo, one of the most widely used social-media channels by Chinese-speaking communities in B.C. and around the world.”

Chinese serves as the first written language for approximately 11% of B.C.’s population. Simplified Chinese is a broadly accessible form that can also be mostly understood by readers of traditional Chinese. Weibo has nearly 800,000 users living in Canada, and a global monthly user base of 600 million people spread across 190 countries.

The B.C. government’s verified Weibo channel has more than 1,100 followers and has published more than 47 posts. The posts cover a range of topics, such as public safety, emergency preparedness, cost of living, housing, education, health care and justice services.

The addition of a Weibo channel marks a step by the Province to connect more people to the services and information, delivered in their preferred language on their preferred social media platform.

Learn More:

Follow the Province of B.C. on Weibo: https://weibo.com/governmentofbc