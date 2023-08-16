New affordable seniors’ housing breaks ground in Delta

CANADA, August 16 - Seniors with low to moderate incomes in Delta will soon have access to 152 new affordable homes, with construction underway on a new housing development.

“These affordable and accessible new homes will help seniors in Delta stay in the community they know and love, close to their friends, family and services they rely on,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Our government shares the community’s excitement in seeing construction begin on this project, and we look forward to continuing our work with partners to support seniors’ housing needs.”

Located at 1054 - 54A St., KinVillage Apartments will have 145 one-bedroom and seven two-bedroom homes. All units will be adaptable or accessible, allowing the suites to be easily and inexpensively modified to meet residents’ needs as they age. The development will also include 77 parking stalls, amenity and program space, an outdoor rooftop deck with greenspace, as well as scooter, bicycle and storage lockers.

The KinVillage Association will own and operate the building, which will replace North Court, an existing three-storey, 86-unit apartment complex on the same site. Residents of North Court will have the option to relocate to the new development. The existing North Court building will eventually be demolished.

“I’m excited to see the first phase of KinVillage’s ambitious master plan underway,” said George V. Harvie, mayor of Delta. “This is a much-welcomed project for our community and we look forward to the positive impact it will have for seniors wanting to age in place. On behalf of council, we thank the B.C. government for their investment in KinVillage, helping ensure that seniors in Delta continue to have access to safe and affordable housing and are able to stay in the community they call home.”

Construction of the new apartment building is expected to be complete in late 2024. Rents will be a mix of rent geared to income where residents pay 30% of their income for rent, market rates and deep-subsidy rates for people receiving income assistance. Final rental rates will be determined closer to the building’s opening.

“KinVillage is excited to be bringing to life a new vision of community-based housing and a next-generation day program that will enable older adults to live life to the fullest with supports to age close to family and friends in the centre of Tsawwassen,” said Dan Levitt, CEO, KinVillage Association. “It takes like-minded partnerships with BC Housing and Fraser Health and the financial support from the community to make this dream become a reality.”

The new development is the first of a multi-phase plan to redevelop the entire KinVillage community. KinVillage is a community that provides a range of housing options and amenities for seniors. Current housing options include independent living, seniors’ supportive housing, assisted living and a long-term care home.

“These new homes in Delta will help seniors by providing an affordable place to live, supporting them to remain healthy and active in their local community,” said Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care. “Thank you to our partners, the KinVillage Association and the City of Delta, for their hard work and dedication on this project.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 76,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 430 homes in Delta.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing $17 million to the project through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund, as well as an annual operating subsidy of approximately $1.4 million.

The KinVillage Association is contributing land equity of approximately $23.3 million and additional equity of approximately $2.5 million.

Metro Vancouver, Translink and City of Delta together waived $1.8 million in fees.

Learn More:

To learn more about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/