Spiron Announces Incident Response Data Risk Assessment to Help Companies Effectively Respond to Data Breaches
Spirion's IR-DRA provides organizations with the highest accuracy in sensitive data discovery, enabling swift, cost-effective, and compliant incident responseTAMPA, FL, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spirion, a pioneer in sensitive data governance, today announced the availability of its Incident Response Data Risk Assessment (IR-DRA). The ground-breaking solution aims to provide incident response teams with fast, accurate, and cost-effective discovery of personally identifiable information (PII) to quickly assess the scope of a cyber incident and understand whether sensitive data was exfiltrated.
When faced with a cyberattack, organizations must act swiftly to gauge the scope of the breach and determine whether it constitutes a data breach under legal definitions. If PII has been compromised, data breach notification requirements kick in, and the appropriate authorities and contract counterparties may need to be notified in 72 hours or less.
Spirion IR-DRA arms organizations with the information they need to accurately assess the impact of a data breach. The report is generated leveraging Spirion Sensitive Data Platform, the industry-leading sensitive data governance platform. The solution can discover sensitive data in any data set, including emails, files, spreadsheets, PDFs, images, and more, offering unmatched, out-of-the-box accuracy with no prior normalization, AI/ML training, or iterative human reviews needed.
Spirion IR-DRA identifies sensitive data across specific repositories, sorts the data by risk level, and works to reduce risk exposure by providing insights into hardening security and privacy at the file, asset, and network level.
“When a cybersecurity incident occurs, corporate counsel and law firms have traditionally relied upon forensics and ediscovery tools and experts to assess its scope and whether a data breach occurred. said IDC Director of Research for Privacy and Legal Technology Ryan O’Leary. “Spirion offers a modern alternative that is purpose-built for accurate and automated sensitive data discovery, classification, and remediation. The potential to improve the post-breach experience is evident.”
"Data breaches are a harsh reality in today's digital landscape, and companies face critical challenges in promptly assessing and mitigating the damage caused," stated Spirion Field CTO Rob Server. “With a proven 98.5% accuracy rate in locating PII across the IT landscape, Spirion revolutionizes the review process, saving 268 hours (over 4 weeks) of human reviewer time and eliminating over $468,000 in costs per gigabyte of compromised data when compared to eDiscovery tools.”
With cyberattacks on the rise and increasing regulatory requirements around data breach disclosure, organizations need to act swiftly and accurately when responding to security incidents. Spirion's IR-DRA empowers businesses to evaluate the impact of a data breach with unmatched precision and simplify their incident response process, avoiding costly penalties and potential litigation. Through Spirion's pioneering data protection platform, organizations can not only receive an instantaneous remedy for addressing a cyber incident at hand, but also a solution they can leverage to ensure that sensitive data is always identified and protected.
About Spirion
Spirion has relentlessly solved real data protection problems since 2006 with accurate, contextual discovery of structured and unstructured data; purposeful classification; automated real-time risk remediation; and powerful analytics and dashboards to give organizations greater visibility into their most at-risk data and assets. Spirion Privacy-GradeTM data protection software enables organizations to reduce risk exposure, gain visibility into their data footprint, improve business efficiencies and decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection laws and regulations.
