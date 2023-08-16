Scientech to Add PulseForge Photonic Digital Thermal Processing to Semiconductor Product Portfolio
PulseForge, Inc. and Scientech have announced a collaboration to integrate Digital Thermal Processing into Scientech's semiconductor equipment portfolio.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PulseForge, Inc. and Scientech have announced a collaboration to integrate Digital Thermal Processing into Scientech's semiconductor equipment portfolio. Scientech, Taiwan's leading semiconductor equipment distributor and manufacturer known for its precision solutions, aims to enhance its product offerings with this advanced photonic thermal solution.
PulseForge, renowned for its expertise in applied thermal energy, brings unique soldering, curing, and sintering technologies to the partnership. The addition of photonic digital thermal processing complements Scientech's portfolio and is expected to bring added value to its customers.
The adoption of photonic soldering, curing, and sintering technologies is gaining momentum as industries seek more precise, efficient, and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes. These techniques offer the potential for better energy control, faster production speeds, and reduced waste compared to traditional methods.
Jonathan Gibson, CEO of PulseForge, expressed excitement about working with Scientech, confident that this partnership will yield strong results for Scientech's customers in Asia and worldwide. Collaborations with Scientech and PulseForge are expected to play a crucial role in meeting the growing demand for high-performing chips.
According to Scientech, the timing is opportune for introducing the new integrated photonic digital thermal processing approach as it aligns perfectly with the growing trends of 2.5D/3D IC in the semiconductor industry. This innovative solution is expected to play a crucial role in supporting these advanced packaging technologies, leading to notable improvements in product quality and satisfying the increasing market demand.
As these photonic technologies advance and become more accessible, various industries can benefit significantly from their implementation. Areas such as electronics manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and even renewable energy can leverage these technologies to enhance their production capabilities, improve product quality, and decrease overall costs. Collaboration with PulseForge reinforces Scientech's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and solidifies its position as a leading player in the semiconductor equipment market.
About PulseForge, Inc.
PulseForge utilizes applied energy in a precise and targeted manner to enable innovation in industrial manufacturing. Our expertise and tools empower our customers to explore novel materials and manufacturing methodologies, driving dynamic and efficient production at an industrial scale. Learn more at www.pulseforge.com
About Scientech
Scientech is a well-established Taiwan-based semiconductor equipment merchandiser with over 40 years of experience, including over 15 years of expertise in developing and manufacturing precision packaging equipment. Scientech offers a diverse range of merchandising products for semiconductors' Front-End-of-Line (FEOL) and Back-End-of-Line (BEOL) processes, flat panel displays, LEDs, data storage, scientific inspection instruments, optoelectronic, and analytical instruments.
Furthermore, Scientech's in-house equipment manufacturing unit produces wet process tools in both single and batch modules. These tools serve various applications, including cleaning (pre, post, mid), etching (metal, UBM), striping (PR), developing, and plating (electro, electro-less), for semiconductor and LED/Micro LED processes. Additionally, Scientech offers temporary bonding-debonding equipment for advanced packaging applications and wafer support systems, meeting the diverse needs of the semiconductor industry. https://www.scientech.com.tw
