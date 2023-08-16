Latest News: From Cylinders to Surround Mixes: Daylong Demonstration Features Sound and Preservation at the Library

The Library of Congress will showcase a range of treasures, technology and history from its recorded sound collection, the largest such audio collection in the world, in a daylong series of presentations and evening sound installations on Aug. 24.

Throughout the day, sound engineers and recording historians will present on a unique set of topics covering some of the earliest, most important and most unusual sounds in the Library’s holdings in the Whittall Pavilion and Room 119 of the Thomas Jefferson Building. Displays and presentations will include early experiments on cylinders through the many eras of radio broadcasting and the ongoing quest to expand the possibilities and achievements in recording. Visitors will hear an amazing range of sounds and the stories behind them.

