Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,376 in the last 365 days.

Latest News: From Cylinders to Surround Mixes: Daylong Demonstration Features Sound and Preservation at the Library

The Library of Congress will showcase a range of treasures, technology and history from its recorded sound collection, the largest such audio collection in the world, in a daylong series of presentations and evening sound installations on Aug. 24.

Throughout the day, sound engineers and recording historians will present on a unique set of topics covering some of the earliest, most important and most unusual sounds in the Library’s holdings in the Whittall Pavilion and Room 119 of the Thomas Jefferson Building. Displays and presentations will include early experiments on cylinders through the many eras of radio broadcasting and the ongoing quest to expand the possibilities and achievements in recording. Visitors will hear an amazing range of sounds and the stories behind them.

Click here for more information.

 

You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.

You just read:

Latest News: From Cylinders to Surround Mixes: Daylong Demonstration Features Sound and Preservation at the Library

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more