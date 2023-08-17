St. Helen School Introduces $0 Parent Tuition Commitment for the 2023-2024 Academic Year
Thanks to the generous support of our community through the Angel Scholarship Fund, and the recent modifications to the EdChoice Expansion State Scholarship, St. Helen School will offer a groundbreaking $0 parent tuition commitment, making their high-quality Catholic education accessible to all families throughout Northeast Ohio.
— Principal Steve Martin
Governor Mike DeWine, Senate President Matt Huffman, and the Ohio House and Senate have been instrumental in implementing these crucial changes to the EdChoice Expansion State Scholarship program, which has paved the way for this incredible opportunity. Their unwavering commitment to the education of Ohio's youth has helped create a level playing field for families in Newbury and beyond, allowing them to provide their children with an outstanding education without the financial burden.
The success of the Angel Fund was critical to making a $0 parent tuition commitment a reality. Our parishioners and community members believe strongly in our school's mission, and it was evident in the financial support they provided. St. Helen School was number 1 in the Diocese for Angel Scholarship donations, totaling just over $156,000! The success of the Angel Scholarship Fund, combined with the work of the Ohio state government, has created a transformative opportunity for families who aspire to provide their children with a first-rate Christian education. Donations to the Angel Fund are appreciated and go towards continuing this opportunity.
St. Helen School has always been at the forefront of educational excellence, nurturing young minds and preparing them for a successful future. With this new initiative, St. Helen School aims to make its exceptional educational programs accessible to all families, regardless of their financial capabilities. By eliminating the financial barrier of tuition, St. Helen School strives to ensure that every child can receive an education that empowers and enriches their lives with God’s teachings.
"We are incredibly grateful to our parishioners, the Diocese of Cleveland, and the Ohio government for their support in making this groundbreaking initiative possible," said Steve Martin, Principal at St. Helen School. "By removing the burden of tuition, we are excited to welcome more families into our community, providing them with an outstanding education and fostering a supportive, faith-focused environment where every child can thrive."
Enrollment for the 2023-2024 academic year at St. Helen School is now open to all families throughout Northeast Ohio. Parents and guardians are encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity by contacting the admissions office at (440) 564-7125 or by filling out a form at st-helen-school.com. The dedicated staff at St. Helen School is ready to provide further information and guide families through the enrollment process.
St. Helen School is confident that this progressive initiative will have a transformative impact on the lives of countless students and their families. By offering a $0 parent tuition commitment, St. Helen School continues to lead the way in providing unparalleled educational opportunities and nurturing future leaders.
