Concierge Auctions August/September Lineup of Over $118M in Properties, Plus July Auction Sales

Concierge Auctions has released its August/September line-up of over $118 million of luxury real estate spanning the globe —most offered No Reserve

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing their upcoming auctions for August and September, the majority offered No Reserve, these properties represent some of the finest luxury real estate in the world.

Explore a three-acre estate with panoramic ocean views nestled in Maui’s prestigious Keahou at Makena; discover the Bel Air Promontory, a 14,000-plus-square-foot modern marvel that redefines luxury living; experience waterfront luxury at Villa Lake Austin, offering lake views, entertainment spaces, spa-like amenities, and convenient boat access; or unveil the allure of historic Carter Hall: stone cabins, gourmet dining, framed by the Blue Ridge Mountains—a nature lover’s haven with vast grounds to explore.

Featured Properties:

Bel Air Promontory | Bel Air, Los Angeles, California

Bidding Opens 8 September

Perched atop the hills of Bel Air, 1250 Bel Air Road is currently listed for $38.5 million. The property is set to auction with No Reserve in cooperation with Drew Fenton of Carlwood Estates. Sited on over five acres with jetliner views, this one-of-a-kind estate is unparalleled in this price category. Surrounded by $100-million-plus estates, the location is exceptional. Down a long private driveway, one finds a renovated, over 14,000-square- modern gem. The property features a museum-quality garage with panoramic views, vast entertaining spaces with automated walls of glass that open to expansive terraces. Entertain or cook in the stunning gourmet kitchen complete with catering kitchen. The primary bedroom suite is a world apart with luxurious baths and closets. The Bel Air Promontory boasts five additional bedrooms, all with an ensuite. Enjoy the 15 screening wall, wine cellar that holds over 320 bottles, gym/sauna and incredible technology throughout the property. 1250 Bel Air Road is secluded, in a prime location, and newly renovated. Prepare yourself to host on an epic scale.

Bel Air is one of Los Angeles’ most luxurious escapes. Jaw-dropping estates and their A-list owners fill this exclusive neighborhood in the foothills of the Santa Monica mountains. California’s coast and the iconic Los Angeles skyline paint a panorama beyond compare, and these idyllic views are unobstructed from the property’s perfect location. Beyond the luscious streets of Bel Air, bustling Los Angeles beckons. Downtown Los Angeles and LAX are within 20 miles of your front door. From the famed shopping experience of Rodeo Drive to the gorgeous campus of UCLA, all of Los Angeles is yours to discover from its most coveted neighborhood.

Additional Properties:

Elk Mountain Resort | Montrose, Colorado

Bidding Opens 11 August

Listed for $21M. Reserve $12M.

Listed by Dan M. Murphy and Seth Bernard Daniel Craft of M4 Ranch Group LLC

386038 64 Street West | Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Bidding Opens 11 August

Listed for $6.4M. No Reserve.

Listed by Mark D. Evernden and Debbie Komitsch of Century 21 Bamber Realty

48-5432B Kukuihaele Road | Big Island, Hawaii

Bidding Opens 17 August

Listed for $2.499M. No Reserve.

Listed by Michael Haley of Corcoran Pacific Properties

Villa Krtajna | Bali, Indonesia

Bidding Opens 23 August

Listed for $1.95M. No Reserve.

Listed by Vivi Aprilia of OXO Group Indonesia

Sotheby’s Exclusives include:

2305 Casey Key Road | Sarasota Area, FL

Bidding Opens 17 August

A perfect location on 149±feet of pristine sandy walking beach meets its match with the six-bedroom estate of 2305 Casey Key Road. Currently listed for $18 million, this property is set to auction with No Reserve with starting bids expected between $5 million to $8 million, in cooperation with Valerie Dall’Acqua and Lisa Napolitano of Premier Sotheby's International Realty.

Listing agents Valerie Dall’Acqua and Lisa Napolitano stated, “We are thrilled to present this breathtaking gulf-front mansion at 2305 Casey Key Road for auction in partnership with Concierge Auctions. The property's perfect location on 149 feet of pristine sandy walking beach, coupled with its six-bedroom estate, makes it a truly exceptional find.”

The 9,049 square-foot property includes a total of six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms on 0.9 acres of beachfront land, just 6 miles from Venice and 14 miles from Saratota. As you walk through the entry, discover floor-to-ceiling, 12-inch windows and double staircases that frame views of the Gulf of Mexico. 2305 Casey Key Road creates a balance between formal and casual entertaining spaces that welcome gatherings both intimate and grand. Gather for family brunch in the kitchen against a backdrop of Gulf views, or host a meal in the formal dining room. Outdoors, entertaining is easy with the beachfront heated saltwater pool, a heated spa, sunset terrace, and a deeded bayfront dock with a 24,000-pound boat lift.

3200 Boxhill Lane | Louisville, KY

Bidding Opens 8 September

This 120-year-old Georgian Revival estate is a unique piece of Louisville history. Currently listed for $4.995 million, 3200 Boxhill Lane is scheduled to auction next month with No Reserve in cooperation with Claire Alagia and Jon Mand of Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty.

Two notable architects instilled their vision on the estate—Joseph E. Chandler in 1906 and Stratton Hammon in the 1950s—and their exquisite attention to detail and materials are evident throughout. The two-story foyer, with a curving staircase and black and white marble floors, hints at a floor plan with a strikingly modern, open feel. Luxurious finishes abound, like the cherry-paneled library and intricate box and crown molding. Despite the estate’s provenance, there is an opportunity to impart a mark on a piece of history.

Boxhill Estate’s bucolic 6.68 acres sits on a bluff overlooking the Ohio River. Boxhill is one of only 21 properties in Louisville’s Glenview historic district and is recognized on the National Historic Register. This quiet community full of stately homes is just miles from Louisville Country Club. Indulge in a world-class food scene that features several James Beard award nominees. Old Louisville features Victorian architecture and a Frederick Law Olmstead-designed park. Explore the waterfront and listen to bluegrass. Louisville has something for everyone, including sports fans, being the home of Muhammad Ali and the Louisville Slugger. During the first weekend in May, head to Churchill Downs for Louisville’s signature event, the Kentucky Derby.

47684 21st Avenue | Near South Haven, Michigan

Bidding Opens 23 August

Listed for $6.5M. No Reserve.

Listed by Suzy Marcus of Beacon Sotheby’s International Realty

21298 Seaboard Road | Malibu, California

Bidding Opens 25 August

Listed for $9.5M. No Reserve. Starting Bids Expected Between: $2.5M-$3.5M.

Listed by Lea Johnson of Sotheby’s International Realty Malibu

Estell Manor | Cumberland County, New Jersey

Bidding Opens 25 August

Listed for $1.99M. No Reserve.

Listed by Larry Stone of Soleil Sotheby's International Realty

Carter Hall | Hunt Country, Virginia

Bidding Opens 1 September

Listed for $7.5M. No Reserve.

Listed by Laura Farrell and Ron Mangas Jr. of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

The following properties are now under contract after competitive auctions in July:

11 Edge of the Woods Lane in Hedgesville, WV | In cooperation with Gina Wood of Kesecker Realty Inc., 40 days of exposure resulted in 6,470+ website/page views, 980+ prospects, 19 showings, and 5 bidders.

Dikastika in Greece | In cooperation with Konstantinos Liantris of Royal Estates, 77 days of exposure resulted in 8,590+ website/page views, 1,500+ prospects, 25 showings, and 6 bidders.

Maad Peak in Fort Collins, Colorado | In cooperation with Ken Mirr and Haley Mirr of Mirr Ranch Group and Tricia Dessel of Compass Real Estate, 43 days of exposure resulted in 5,290+ website/page views, 640+ prospects, 16 showings, and 2 bidders.

Casa Comprar in Nagol, Andorra | In cooperation with Keila Diaz of LKW Andorra, 39 days of exposure resulted in 6,590+ website/page views, 600+ prospects, and 8 showings.

553 Peachtree Battle Avenue Northwest in Atlanta, GA | In cooperation with Carmen Pope of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, 35 days of exposure resulted in 10,741+ website/page views, 765+ prospects, 64 showings, and 2 bidders.

1100 Paso Alto Road in Pasadena, CA | In cooperation with Gus Ruelas of The Agency and Tim Durkovic and Greg Holcomb of Douglas Elliman 49 days of exposure resulted in 6,610+ website/page views, 1,160+ prospects, 29 showings, and 9 bidders.

