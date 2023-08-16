Range grant application period is open; deadline is Nov. 1

Idaho Fish and Game enhances recreational shooting ranges through its Shooting Range Development Grant program to assist organizations or agencies to establish, upgrade, expand or otherwise improve public firearms and archery ranges in Idaho. The department expects to award more than $550,000 in 2024.

"This is a great opportunity for public range operators – either clubs or government agencies – to improve and enhance their facilities to better serve public shooters and archers," said Brenda Beckley, Fish and Game's Hunter and Angler Recruitment Manager.

Applications for grants are due Nov. 1, and can be found on the Shooting Range Development Grant Application webpage.

Organizations eligible to submit a grant application include:

Nonprofit, membership-based shooting organizations having as their purpose the promotion of firearm and archery safe handling and proper care, and improving shooting technique and marksmanship (e.g., rod and gun clubs, fish and game associations, sportsmen’s clubs and firearm and archery ranges)

State or local governments that own and manage shooting ranges that are open to the public.

All applications will be evaluated by Fish and Game staff and the Fish and Game Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee to determine their potential to expand and enhance safe shooting opportunities for the general public and Idaho’s hunter education program. Other considerations include the availability of matching funds and the donation of labor or materials by organization members or outside entities.

Application Process includes:

Complete the application, which are also available at regional offices.

Submit application to regional office by Nov. 1.

Grant awards will be determined in April/May and successful applicants notified.

Funding for the grants includes federal manufacturer excise taxes collected from the sales of firearms, ammunition and archery equipment that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manages as a Hunter Education grant to Fish and Game and other states’ wildlife management agencies. Idaho’s fund also includes fine and forfeiture money paid for wildlife crimes.