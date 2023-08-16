Submit Release
Arrest Made in Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in the Second District.

 

  • Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse: At approximately 9:40 am, in the 900 block of 23rd Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim and made unwanted sexual contact with the victim before fleeing on foot. CCN: 23-133-925
  • Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse: At approximately 9:50 am, in the 2100 block of K Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim and made unwanted sexual contact with the victim before fleeing on foot. CCN: 23-133-906
  • Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse: At approximately 9:55 am, at 19th Street and I Street, Northwest, the suspect assaulted the victim with the intent to commit sexual abuse. CCN: 23-132-700

 

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 30-year-old Christopher Sharp, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse and two counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.

 

 

