New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces July 2023 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the July 2023 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $290.0 million for July 2023, reflecting a decrease of 3.0% when compared to $299.0 million for July 2022. Year-to-date Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $1.65 billion, reflecting growth of 2.3% compared to $1.61 billion for the prior year-to-date period.

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of July 2023, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $155.2 million, reflecting growth of 13.5% compared to $136.7 million for the prior period. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $1.09 billion, reflecting growth of 14.2% compared to $951.2 million for the prior year-to-date period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $61.0 million for July 2023, reflecting a 35.6% increase when compared to $45.0 million in the prior period. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $501.8 million for the year-to-date, reflecting a 41.9% increase when compared to $353.7 million for the prior year-to-date period.

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $506.2 million for July 2023, reflecting a 5.3% increase from $480.7 million reported in July 2022. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $3.23 billion reflecting an 11.0% increase from $2.91 billion reported in the prior period.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.

