Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,372 in the last 365 days.

Drummond calls on Congress to pass EATS Act

OKLAHOMA CITY (Aug. 16, 2023) — Attorney General Gentner Drummond is calling on U.S. Congressional leadership to pass the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act. The bill prevents California from burdening farmers and ranchers across the country with radical anti-agriculture regulations.

“It is outrageous that California should have the authority to impose its regulations on Oklahoma farmers and ranchers,” Drummond said. “As a fifth-generation rancher myself, I will always fight for my fellow farmers and ranchers. I will fight for our state’s right to regulate agriculture within our own jurisdiction, free from the interference of other states.”

In a recent letter to Congressional leaders, Drummond and 15 other state attorneys general advocated for passage of the EATS Act. In 2018, California passed Proposition 12, a law that requires out-of-state pork producers to comply with strict farming regulations if they want to sell their products in the state. California accounts for approximately 13 percent of the nation’s pork consumption and has major influence over the market. Proposition 12 sets harsh regulations that spike prices for consumers and may force many pork producers who are unable to comply with the new standards to close their businesses.

Read the full letter at https://www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2023/congression...

You just read:

Drummond calls on Congress to pass EATS Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more