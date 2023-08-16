Submit Release
XP Crunch SteamDragons Empowers STEAM Careers & Mental Health Through LevelUp Gamification Edutainment Programs

XP Crunch SteamDragons Team

Influencers and Gamers Bring STEAM Edutainment and Positive Mental Health to the Community

We believe that gamification can be a valuable tool for business, learning, and personal growth”
— Kat Mahoney, Executive Producer & Founder
TAMPA, FL, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- XP Crunch Media highlights their SteamDragons Stream & Edutainment Team, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the positive impacts of video games and digital entertainment on mental health and education. As dedicated influencers, streamers and gamers, the SteamDragons team acts as mentors to the community, providing awareness, education, and action to communities, businesses, and schools since 2019.

Through the SteamDragons, the team aims to challenge the negative stereotypes associated with STEAM EDUtainment, video gaming, and geek careers. The organization's mission is to educate the public on the positive aspects of video games and digital entertainment for life skills, careers, and learning, while also addressing concerns related to mental health.

"We're thrilled to bring the SteamDragons to Florida and promote the positive impacts of gaming on mental health and STEAM education," said Kat Mahoney, XP Crunch Executive Producer and SteamDragons Founder. "Our team is passionate about STEAM, gaming and educational entertainment. We believe that gamification can be a valuable tool for business, learning, and personal growth."

The SteamDragons team has previously been a popular speaking mentor for Mental Health America, Nationwide Comic and Tech Conventions, and has several streamcasts for business, STEAM Education, and positive mental health gaming.

The team is composed of positive influencers, streamers, gamers, psychologists, musicians, and business professionals who are passionate about making a difference in their community. They hold regular mental health forums, educational seminars, and business conferences to discuss the benefits of gamification.

There is growing evidence that video games and digital entertainment can improve mental health and cognitive function. Many games encourage problem-solving, creativity, and critical thinking, which can help develop valuable life skills. Additionally, video games can provide a sense of community and belonging, which is especially important for those who struggle with social anxiety or other mental health conditions.

The SteamDragons are committed to promoting the mental and educational benefits of gaming and digital entertainment throughout the nation. They have collaborated with schools, mental health organizations, and businesses to spread awareness and encourage the use of gaming as a tool for learning and personal growth through their LevelUp STEAM Programs.

The SteamDragons invites interested parties to learn more about their workshops, Events or seminars and they encourage you to support their mission through donations at www.xpcrunch.com/steamdragons

Meet the XP Crunch SteamDragons

