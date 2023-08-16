Heuron Participates in The Asian-Oceanian Congress of Neuroradiology (AOCNR) 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 17, 2023, Heuron, a medical artificial intelligence (AI) solution company (Donghoon Shin, CEO) announced its participation in The Asian-Oceanian Congress of Neuroradiology 2023 (AOCNR 2023), which will be held in Singapore from the 18th of August.
AOCNR is an international academic conference organized by the Asian Oceanian Society of Neuroradiology, gathering over a thousand medical professionals from Asia, Oceania, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.
During this event, Heuron will showcase its neurodegenerative disease AI solution such as Heuron AgingCare Suite™, and its integrated stroke solution, Heuron StroCare Suite™, to engage in global collaborations and partnerships.
Heuron AgingCare Suite™ includes neurodegenerative diseases solutions for Parkinson's disease (Heuron IPD and Heuron NI), and Alzheimer's disease(Heuron AD and Heuron Brain PET). Utilizing MRI-based technology, it offers visual and quantitative information by aiding in the early detection of neurodegenerative diseases and formulating an initial treatment plan.
Heuron StroCare Suite™ is an integrated AI solution that enables the one-stop classification of patients with cerebral hemorrhage and cerebral infarction with non-contrast CT. Without the need for contrast agents, it analyzes and identifies emergent stroke patients with conditions ranging from cerebral hemorrhage to emergent large vessel occlusion and calculates ASPECT score, aiding fast medical decision-making for patients requiring urgent procedures, thus reducing treatment time.
Donghoon Shin, CEO of Heuron, stated, "We are seeing significant interest in Heuron products from Asian countries, and we are actively expanding our business presence. Through the AOCNR 2023, we aim to strongly promote the competitiveness of our products, and seek partnerships with various institutions and medical professionals through research collaborations, demo presentations, and more.”
Heuron Co., Ltd.
Heuron is a medical AI software company for central nervous system diseases, founded in 2017 by Professor Shin Donghoon of Gachon University Gil Medical Center. It offers diagnostic AI software that automatically quantitatively analyzes neurodegenerative brain disorders' medical images (MRI, PET, CT, etc.), including Parkinson's disease, dementia, and strokes, to aid accurate and swift decision-making by medical professionals. Starting with the world's first MRI-based Parkinson's disease diagnostic AI software, 'Heuron IPD,' Heuron has developed over 20 product pipelines. It became the first in Korea to develop dementia analysis software, obtaining approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE certification in Europe.
Susan Jung
Susan Jung
