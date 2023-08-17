Rapid Cut Announces Rebrand to Quick Cut Manufacturing

Submit Release
WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilmington, NC: US Prototype Inc has rebranded Rapid Cut into Quick Cut Manufacturing.

“Rapid Cut will now operate under the name of Quick Cut Manufacturing. This decision will enhance our ability to provide a greater level of customer service and regulatory compliance for our customers." said Peter Lamporte, CEO at Quick Cut Manufacturing. "By rebranding we have enhanced our standing as a prototype manufacturing source that continues to provide customers with fast, high quality, and cost-effective parts, by utilizing our stellar network of domestic and global vendors."

Quick Cut Manufacturing is the same great company, offering a domestic (USA) and global prototype manufacturing option for EAR99 items that don’t require an export license to manufacture abroad.

For more information about Quick Cut Manufacturing and our capabilities visit www.quickcutmfg.com

About Quick Cut Manufacturing: Quick Cut Manufacturing is an American prototype manufacturing and project management partner with an extensive, curated foreign and domestic vendor base. Quick Cut Manufacturing provides fast quotes, quick turnaround, and a high level of customer service. We specialize in CNC, Sheet Metal, Injection Molding, EDM, and other prototype manufacturing processes.

