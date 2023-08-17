Gig Worker Solutions and Openforce Partner to Enhance Benefits for Independent Contractors
Empowering the 74 million members of the Gig Economy with access to true group benefits, workers compensatio, and resources previously reserved only for W2 employees.
Gig Worker Solutions and Openforce Join Forces to Revolutionize Benefit Packages for Delivery and Transportation Independent ContractorsSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry-defining collaboration, Gig Worker Solutions, a vanguard Tech Professional Employer Organization (PEO) catering to gig workers, and Openforce, the leading software technology platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor workforces, have announced a strategic partnership. This alliance radically transforms the benefits offered to independent contractors in the delivery and transportation industries.
This partnership marks a turning point for delivery and transportation gig workers, as it bridges the traditional benefits divide. Independent contractors on the Openforce platform will be able to utilize the Gig Worker Solutions program which provides unprecedented access to benefits previously reserved for W-2 employees of larger organizations, including Workers’ Compensation, Group Health Insurance, retirement planning, and tax savings opportunities. A significant advantage of this program is that it also offers a route to verified W-2 income through the tax classification of an LLC as an S corp – a considerable milestone for gig economy workers to prove their independence.
"We're breaking down barriers for gig economy workers in the delivery and transportation sectors," explains Ryan Leggett, CEO of Gig Worker Solutions. "By teaming up with Openforce, we're disrupting the benefits landscape, extending our reach to the approximately 74 million gig workers across the nation, and bringing them onto a level playing field."
The innovative approach spearheaded by Gig Worker Solutions not only positively impacts gig workers but also brings substantial contractor retention value to companies in the delivery and transportation industries that rely on the adaptability and skills of this flexible workforce. By championing this often marginalized group, Gig Worker Solutions leads the charge toward a more inclusive and equitable work environment.
Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce, echoes this sentiment, "We are excited about our partnership with Gig Worker Solutions. Our combined efforts will streamline support for independent contractors in the delivery and transportation industries while helping businesses manage compliance risks and extend valuable member benefits."
Over 60,000 companies and contractors, predominantly in the delivery and transportation industries, depend on Openforce for fast, compliant onboarding, contracting, payment processing, risk controls, and other essential services. The partnership with Gig Worker Solutions enriches these benefits and services, shaping a new future for the gig economy.
For more information, please visit www.gigworkersolutions.com and www.oforce.com.
About Gig Worker Solutions
Gig Worker Solutions is a Tech Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that focuses on addressing the unique needs of gig economy workers. The company's mission is to bridge the gap that gig workers in the delivery and transportation industries often encounter when trying to access essential group benefits traditionally reserved for W-2 employees.
About Openforce
Openforce® is the leading software technology platform to reduce operating costs and mitigate compliance risk for companies using independent contractors. Openforce frees contracting companies from the burden of onboarding, contracting, and settlement processing while helping independent contractors build their businesses. Our cloud-based applications help businesses achieve more sustainable, profitable growth by removing financial, operational, and compliance barriers to getting business done. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners. Learn more at www.oforce.com.
