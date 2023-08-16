Endpoint Security Market May See a Big Move: Emerging Giants Trend Micro, McAfee, Symantec, Eset
Endpoint security is a critical component of an overall cybersecurity strategy and is particularly important as organizations increasingly adopt remote work.
The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Endpoint Security Market Report" with 101+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know-how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status (2023-2029). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Symantec (United States), McAfee (United States), FireEye (United States), Trend Micro (Japan), AVG Technologies (Czech Republic), Sophos (United Kingdom), Kaspersky Labs (Russia), Bitdefender (Romania), F-Secure (Finland), Eset (Slovakia), Panda Security (Spain).
Definition:
End Point Security (EPS) is an umbrella term that encompasses functions such as monitoring patch management, regular monitoring and managing of intrusion detection systems & firewalls, conducting security assessments & audits, and forecasting and responding to threats. Many organizations usually outsource such services due to the lack of in-house resources or expertise and the need for the management of security after the usual office operating hours as well.
Market Trends:
• Increasing Trend of Encrypted Networks and Decrypting Packets as they Traverse Networks
• Rapidly Growing Adoption of IoT and Smartphones in Asia Pacific
• Rising Adoption rate of Cloud Applications
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Cyber Attack Risk for Personal Devices
• Inclination of Organizations towards Managed Security Services
• Surging Concern Regarding the Level of Mobile Protection
Market Opportunities:
• Rising Innovations in Technology and Rising Awareness regarding Cyber Theft
Browse market information, tables, and figures extent in-depth TOC on Endpoint Security Market by Application (Government & Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Energy, and Utilities, Others), by Product Type (Cloud, On-Premises), Business scope and Outlook – Estimate to 2029.
On the basis of the report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:
Global Endpoint Security Market By Application/End-User (Value and Volume from 2023E to 2029): Government & Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Energy, and Utilities, Others
Market By Type (Value and Volume from 2023 to 2029): Cloud, On-Premises
Global Endpoint Security Market by Key Players: Symantec (United States), McAfee (United States), FireEye Inc. (United States), Trend Micro (Japan), AVG Technologies (Czech Republic), Sophos (United Kingdom), Kaspersky Labs (Russia), Bitdefender (Romania), F-Secure (Finland), Eset (Slovakia), Panda Security (Spain)
Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Endpoint Security in these regions, from 2018 to 2029 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2023 to 2029
Key Developments in the Market: This segment of the Endpoint Security report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavors, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavors, and relationships of driving members working in the market.
Research Objectives:
•Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
•To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
•To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement in the total market.
•To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
•To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
