Preview the 2023 Sonoma County Wine Auction Live Auction Lots

A grant from Sonoma County Vintners Foundation was used to fund books for Petaluma Educational Foundation's reading program.
As our community faces the challenges associated with climate change, we look to programs that provide solutions to enhance forest ecology and create a climate-resilient future for Sonoma County.”SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF) is excited to share the fabulous live auction lots for the upcoming Sonoma County Wine Auction (SCWA) to be held on September 16, 2023 at the beautiful La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard. Collectors and wine enthusiasts from around the country will travel to Sonoma County to bid on rare, sought-after wine collections and exceptional private experiences and excursions, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofits – more than 430 organizations have been assisted to date. Tickets to the three days of festivities are available at SonomaCountyWineAuction.com.
A selection of live auction lots ranging from curated rare wine collections and once-in-a-lifetime trips to all-inclusive wine and culinary experiences include:
Lot 8 – Epic 35th Anniversary Luxury European Cruise
To celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Patz & Hall, two lucky couples will join Founding Winemaker James Hall & Founder Anne Moses (this year’s SCWA Honorary Chairs) for a spectacular eight-night Azamara cruise exploring the gems of Croatia and the Amalfi Coast in August 2024.
Lot 10 – Legendary Zelma Long Library Collection
This impressive collection of magnificent wines thoughtfully curated by pioneering winemaker Zelma Long and her husband, winegrower Phil Freese, will be the crowning jewel in your wine cellar.
Lot 11 – The Farmer, Butcher, Chef, and a Unicorn
Your party of 10 will join 2023 Sonoma County Wine Auction Chef Honoree, Duskie Estes and friends for a special insider’s experience! Learn how to butcher a whole animal from celebrity butcher, Dave-the-Butcher, of Victorian Farmstead, then dine poolside on dishes prepared by world famous chef Charlie Palmer, as you are guided through unicorn wine pairings by Prema Kerollis of Three Sticks.
Lot 12 – Wimbledon & Wine Country
Travel to London for a weekend of tennis history at the world’s oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament, followed by a Sonoma County Wine Country experience like no other, with The Dalya Estate, 32 Winds and Ernest Vineyards when you are back in the USA.
Lot 14 – G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) Dinner: A Spectacular Six-Course Dinner Featuring the Greatest Wines and Chefs of All Time
Vérité and Benovia Winery are setting the stage for a spectacular buy-in dinner for 20 couples, where chefs Dustin Valette and Mark Stark are playing to win with their three favorite secret ingredients as they face-off in an Iron Chef-style competition.
Lot 16 – Celebrate Bhutan’s First Harvest
Take a front row seat to the first commercial wine grape harvest in one of the happiest places in the world! During your visit, experience the magic and mystery of Bhutan by hiking the fabled Tiger’s Nest monastery, visiting the Golden Buddha and other cultural sites.
Lot 18 – Epic Experiences from Sonoma County to Nashville
In March 2024, four guests will have a fun-filled Sonoma Epicurean weekend with SCWA Vintner Honorees Stuart Bryan and Pride Mountain Vineyards, with a series of events kicking off with a Vintner Dinner at Chef Douglas Keane’s Michelin-starred Cyrus Alexander Valley. Then in November 2024, the fun continues as your group enjoys the ultimate country music experience at the Country Music Awards live in Nashville!
Lot 22 – Mardi Gras Carnival Celebration
Pack your bags for New Orleans and laissez les bons temps rouler (let the good times roll)! Two couples will enjoy the ultimate in Mardi Gras hospitality in New Orleans, including a premier VIP parade viewing party hosted by Flambeaux Wine.
Lot 24 – Fund-A-Need Paddle Raise: The Proceeds Matter
Every year, a critical fundraising lot is the Fund-A-Need Paddle Raise. This powerful collective giving opportunity raises funds for children’s education and literacy while also addressing new challenges the county faces.
SCVF Community Grants and the SCVF Emergency Relief Fund are funded by proceeds from the Sonoma County Wine Auction. Community Grants are focused on education & literacy, health & human services, the environment and arts & culture. The Emergency Relief Fund addresses the immediate needs of our local community as unfortunate situations, such as natural disasters or other emergencies, arise.
“As our community faces the challenges associated with climate change, we look to programs that provide solutions to enhance forest ecology and create a climate-resilient future for Sonoma County,” according to the Sonoma Land Trust Stewardship Department. “We are grateful to have the support of the Sonoma County Vintner’s Foundation.”
The Sonoma County Wine Auction weekend package of events begin Thursday evening, September 14, with a series of intimate dining experiences hosted by renowned chefs and winemakers exclusively for SCWA guests. Guests are invited to celebrate at Best. Party. Ever. on Friday, September 15, hosted by Rodney Strong Vineyards. New this year, Best. Party. Ever. single event tickets are available for SCVF supporters who would like to join the incredible evening of exceptional wine, festive food and live music on The Green. The live auction will take place on Saturday, September 16, at La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard, where guests will raise their paddles to make a difference in Sonoma County.
About Sonoma County Vintners Foundation
Sonoma County Vintners Foundation provides support to the local community through philanthropy and charitable giving. Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF) is an accredited 501c(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1988. Its purpose is to consistently support local nonprofit organizations that address issues within the Sonoma County community. SCVF cultivates a vibrant and diverse Sonoma County by elevating lives through charitable events and philanthropic giving. Fundraising efforts have a direct impact in the areas of education & literacy, health & human services, the environment and arts & culture.
