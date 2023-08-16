LEE GREENWOOD LAUNCHES ADOPTAVET.COM TO SUPPORT VETERANS
Viral “Crowdfunding” Opportunity for the Public to Support Local Veterans With Free Tickets To Concert Event At AdoptAVet.com for $50* + Receive DVD Of Concert
Freedom is not FREE! Our Veterans have sacrificed so much for all Americans to live in this great nation. This is a great way to honor them on Veterans Day weekend. Go to www.adoptavet.com NOW”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood is coming to a theater near you this coming November, featuring star-studded performances of Greenwood’s career hit songs by Dustin Lynch, Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Michael W. Smith + The Isaacs, The Oak Ridge Boys, Tracy Lawrence, Big & Rich, Jamey Johnson, Gavin DeGraw, Scott Stapp of Creed, Crystal Gayle, Sam Moore + T. Graham Brown, Larry Gatlin + Debby Boone, Mark Wills, Home Free, The Frontmen, Ty Herndon + Janie Fricke, and more! This one-night-only event will premiere in movie theaters across the United States over Veterans Day 2023 weekend, Sunday, November 12, just in time to honor those who served this great nation.
— Lee Greenwood
Also, as a part of the event, Concerts 4 A Cause, a 501c3 organization, has teamed up with Greenwood to allow the public to sponsor a veteran and their guest/caregiver to enjoy the spectacular live concert event.
Tickets to see this amazing tribute concert will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 4, via Fathom Events. You can find more information https://www.fathomevents.com. MEANTIME, viewers can get their tickets first by going to www.AdoptAVet.com, and American companies are encouraged to Sponsor a multiple Veterans for $1000, $2500, or $5000 for an entire theater.
Everyone was thrilled to be a part of the tribute to Lee Greenwood – a country music icon whose songs have been cherished for years. Each artist graced the stage performing one of Lee's songs or their own hits. More than twenty artists, forty years of hits, and a sold-out arena proved that ‘America’s patriot’ Lee Greenwood continues to shine and impact lives everywhere he goes.
scott@2911.us