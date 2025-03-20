NEW BOOK RELEASE, 'PRAYERS OF THE PRESIDENTS FROM THE OVAL OFFICE' AVAILABLE NOW AT WWW.GODBLESSTHEUSA.COM

Prayers of the Presidents from the Oval Book Cover

Prayers, Proclamations, God, Faith, the Bible, and Scripture are highlighted from 46 US Presidents from George Washington through Donald J. Trump

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noted President Trump on February 6, 2025, at the National Prayer Breakfast in the Nation’s Capital: “From the earliest days of our Republic faith in God has always been the ultimate source of the strength that beats in the heart of our nation. We have to bring religion back.”President Trump’s endorsement of the highly publicized “ God Bless the USA Bible”, making it a target of media controversy, has led to a national ground swell of renewed spiritual interest, with the Bible finding a new or renewed place in the hearts and homes of thousands of Americans.Following on that success in re-focusing Americans on God’s importance to the nation, “Prayers of the Presidents From The Oval Office,” offers readers the firsthand, historical opportunity of tracing God’s history in America through the eyes of the occupants of The White House --from Washington through Trump.Pray with George Washington seeking God's blessing for the United States. John Adams imploring God's blessing over the White House and its inhabitants. Thomas Jefferson prayer to preserve our nation's heritage. James Madison plea to God for public humility. Abraham Lincoln’s fervency in establishing a day of fasting and prayer in America. Franklin Roosevelt words as he prayed for our nation’s troops and soldiers in arms. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s prayer to be able to discern right from wrong. John F. Kennedy prayerful vision of peace. Jimmy Carter plea for mercy, justice and humility. Ronald Reagan’s prayerful ask for freedom and liberty for us and all nations. George H.W. Bush simple prayer to thank God for His love. George W. Bush request of God for strength and guidance. Barack Obama ask for courage, inspiration and solidarity. Donald J. Trump’s prayer for religious freedom, faith and God’s wisdom.The prayers, invocations, words of faith and inspiration spoken by our Chief Executives from the Oval Office will encourage and renew readers in prayer, faith and in boldly declaring, "God Bless America!"Available at: www.godblesstheusa.com

