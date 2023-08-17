Upper Allen Township - Parks Becomes First Parks Department in Pennsylvania to Earn Certified Autism Center™ Designation

IBCCES deems Upper Allen Township - Parks as a Certified Autism Center™ marking the first parks department in Pennsylvania to receive this accreditation.

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), proudly announces that Upper Allen Township - Parks has achieved the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This designation makes Upper Allen Township the first parks department in Pennsylvania to receive this accreditation, solidifying their commitment to inclusivity and providing more accessible recreational spaces for all.

The CAC designation is awarded to organizations that have completed autism training and certification, demonstrating their dedication to understanding and welcoming autistic visitors and their families. With 1 in 36 children in the US diagnosed with autism and 1 in 6 people with sensory needs or sensitivities, enhancing accessibility is crucial.

“Autism certification in our municipal parks is important because it promotes inclusivity and recognizes the importance of neurodiversity. By obtaining this certification, we are demonstrating a proactive commitment to creating a welcoming environment that accommodates all individuals,” shared Chad Krebs, Parks Director of Upper Allen Township. “Additionally, the certification provides our staff with training on autism and sensory sensitives. Together, these initiatives will give families added confidence that their loved ones will be safe and well cared for while at our parks.”

Winding Hill Park North (WHPN) stands as one of the township's most popular parks, known for its well-planned design that caters to the needs of all individuals, making it a true symbol of inclusivity. Within its vibrant grounds, visitors can immerse themselves in a world of sensory exploration, featuring a captivating maze, enchanting musical equipment, and thoughtfully incorporated sensory toys. Moreover, WHPN offers an array of swings tailored to different abilities, ensuring that everyone can experience the joy of play.

Recognizing the importance of accommodating diverse needs, the township subsequently introduced Friendship Park, which mirrors WHPN's commitment to inclusivity. Efforts to enhance existing playgrounds and amenities continue, with measures such as fencing off smaller playgrounds and strategically placing benches throughout the area, ensuring that children have access to secluded spaces for respite and rejuvenation.

In line with their ongoing commitment to creating positive recreational environments, Upper Allen Township - Parks is excited to announce plans for a fully interactive sensory garden at the WHPN playground. This visionary project, currently in the planning phase, aims to provide an enchanting sanctuary where individuals can engage with nature's wonders on a deeper, more interactive level.

"We at IBCCES are thrilled to recognize Upper Allen Township - Parks as the first parks department in Pennsylvania to earn the Certified Autism Center™ designation. Their dedication to inclusivity and accessibility sets a powerful example for other parks and recreational facilities in the region. We are proud to collaborate with partners who share our vision of fostering understanding and empathy within recreational spaces for individuals of all abilities," added Myron Pincomb.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering travel and recreation industry-specific programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and lasting impact.

To locate more certified options and resources, IBCCES created AutismTravel.com as a free online resource for families. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders, IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Upper Allen Township

Upper Allen Township, situated in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, is a vibrant community dedicated to delivering outstanding services and a superior quality of life for its 24,000 residents. Boasting a rich history and a strong spirit, Upper Allen Township provides a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for individuals and families alike. The township features meticulously maintained parks, top-notch educational institutions, and a diverse range of recreational opportunities, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy. Visitors are invited to explore the multitude of offerings in Upper Allen Township and appreciate the charm of this exceptional community.

