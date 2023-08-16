Stealth AI Company Launches Illustrated Story Book Series
124C41s is unique in its ability to cohesively develop and illustrate a adult's story book using an end-to-end process that requires creative thinking, imagination and an understanding of narrative structure, all hallmarks of human intelligence. 124C41 was developed by MobileTimesToday to push the boundaries of artificial general intelligence and explore new opportunities for human-AI collaboration. The company gave 124C41 the prompt to create an illustrated adult's story book and full creative license to develop the concept, draft the story, and generate the images. The result is a wonderous tale set in an alternate universe.
Readers can learn more and purchase "Tales from the Alternate Universe" on Barnes & Noble and Amazon. MobileTimesToday plans to release additional volumes in the series over the coming months.
About MobileTimesToday
MobileTimesToday is a stealth-mode technology and patent holding company specializing in AI and autonomous drone technology. The company develops immersive machine intelligence systems, like 124C41, that can be applied to creative endeavors as well as practical applications. MobileTimesToday was founded in 2021 by Dr. Steve G. Romaniuk.
For more information, visit https://stevegromaniuk.com
Tales from the Alternate Universe introduction