Kickstarter Campaign Launched for Quick Precision Tripod Head
Versatile tripod head allows for individual adjustments to make framing and set-up quicker and easierSANDNES, ROGALAND, NORWAY, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Engineer, photographer and inventor Arnt Inge Hodne is proud to announce the launch of a project on Kickstarter for the Quick Precision Tripod Head.
It is a new type of tripod head that allows individual adjustments for the axes, in a compact format.
• One-hand operation for front/back and vertical tilt (action)
• Locking mechanism close to the camera, less lever effect (and smaller components needed)
• Protective bracket with great range of motion for uneven tripod ground
• Standard 1/4″ camera mount and 3/8″ tripod mount
The Quick Precision Tripod Head takes the best qualities of a ball-head and combines it with the control and precision of a 3-way pan/tilt head, meaning it is no longer a choice of using one or the other.
Just like a ball-head tripod mount, it is compact in size and easy to adjust. However, the main issue with ball-heads is that it lacks precision, resulting in lost time as the user fiddles with the knobs to adjust the axis. The Quick Precision Tripod Head solves this issue with precise individual adjustments.
