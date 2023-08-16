Crude Oil Carrier Market Size Expected To Reach $2223.24 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Crude Oil Carrier Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s crude oil carrier market forecast, the crude oil carrier market size is predicted to reach a value of $2223.24Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the crude oil carrier market industry is due to the rising demand for crude oil and its by-products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest crude oil carrier market share. Major crude oil carrier companies include China Shipping Tanker Co. Ltd., Maersk Tankers A/S, Kuwait oil Tanker Company S.A.K, Essar Group, OSG Ship Management Inc.

Crude Oil Carrier Market Segments
● By Vessel Type: Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), Suezmax, Aframax, Ultra Large Crude Carrier (ULCC), Panamax
● By Dead Weight Tonnage: 120,000 MT-180,000 MT, 180,000 MT -320,000 MT, 25,000 MT-50,000 MT, 50,000 MT-75,000 MT, 75,000 MT-120,000 MT, Above 320,000 MT
● By Hull Type: Double Bottom, Double Hull, Single Bottom
● By Application: Diesel, Gasoline, Aviation Turbine Fuel, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A crude oil carrier refers to ocean-going vessel constructed and intended for transporting crude oil or its products. They are used for to transfer massive amounts of crude oil across the seas and oceans.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Crude Oil Carrier Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Crude Oil Carrier Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

