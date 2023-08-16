Luxe RED Award Winner Coreca Trecento - Kitchen Coreca Trecento - Living Room

European Flooring Sets The Standard For Excellence With The Most Impactful Finish For Luxury Homes In 2023

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- European Flooring, the nation’s unrivaled leader in luxury hardwood flooring, is setting a new standard for excellence in high end home design. Their introduction of the year’s most impactful finish within their elegant collections of premium quality European hardwood planks has once again proven why they are the top choice for discerning homeowners, interior designers, and architects across the country.

Recognized for their ability to aptly set and predict trends within the luxury interior design industry, European Flooring is unveiling a stunning range of natural-toned floors that have the power to transform any project into a masterpiece. These breathtaking woods are currently dominating the design scene due to their timeless appeal, epitomizing the essence of luxury living.

With their diverse selection of Europe’s finest natural wood planks from Legno Bastone, European Flooring stands at the forefront of this design movement. The company agrees that these natural tones evoke peace and serenity, allowing spaces to boast an organic beauty that stands the test of time. These types of floors have become the go-to choice this year for designers and architects who understand that true luxury is marked by a harmonious blend of aesthetics and durability.

While natural hues are certainly on the rise lately, the planks’ finishes are often infused with man-made artistry. Herringbone and chevron patterns are becoming increasingly popular, and European Flooring is thrilled to showcase these elegant classics within their LaFamiglia and European Elegance collections. Once favorites of French nobility and still prevalent within chic Parisian interiors, these distinctive designs offer a sense of movement and visual intrigue within any space. They instantly create a sense of grandeur and sophistication synonymous with their historical past.

Amidst these trends toward natural-toned floors and the resurgence of classic patterns, European Flooring distinguishes itself from rivals with supreme quality. Not only do their floors exude authentic European finesse, they’re also derived from the continent’s highest quality trees to ensure optimal beauty and longevity. Each plank is crafted with a marine-grade Baltic birch plywood substrate core, resulting in outstanding stability and an intrinsic resistance to humidity and moisture. Finally treated without the use of harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs), their potent adhesives prove that you can have it all: beauty, safety, and uncompromising quality.

The company’s in-house installation services ensure that their planks feel just as incredible as they look. Specially trained by the Legno Bastone team, European Flooring’s techniques guarantee optimal safety and precision. Designers and architects can rest assured that their projects will be given a strong foundation that sets a sophisticated precedent for the steps that lie ahead.

European Flooring’s commitment to providing not just a floor, but an experience, is evident in every plank. The esteemed company makes achieving design excellence a breeze with their award-winning designs, service, and installation. No matter where you are in the nation, you can stay on top of design trends by either visiting one of their three South Florida galleries or shopping through their website.

"At European Flooring, we believe that luxury is a reflection of individuality and enduring beauty," said Andrew Cohen, managing partner of European Flooring. "Our commitment to staying on top of industry trends and delivering the most impactful finishes stems from our passion to create spaces that stand the test of time and resonate with the spirit of luxury living. This year, we’ve helped many of the nation’s top designers elevate their projects with our range of natural-toned floors in herringbone and chevron patterns. It’s a trend we don’t see going away any time soon."

As the design world embraces the beauty of natural-toned floors and classic patterns, European Flooring remains the pinnacle of quality and elegance. Their natural-toned floors are not just a trend; they're a testament to timeless aesthetics and enduring strength. With an eye on the future, European Flooring continues to craft floors that not only set trends but become the embodiment of refined living.

