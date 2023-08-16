Travel.win and Lux Rewards Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Travel Loyalty Programs
Lux Rewards Customers Can Earn Up To 25% Cash BackFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel.win, a leading travel loyalty platform provider, and Lux Rewards, a prominent rewards and loyalty program in the UK, are delighted to announce their strategic partnership to transform the travel industry's loyalty landscape. This collaboration brings together the expertise of two innovative companies to deliver enhanced travel experiences and unmatched benefits to customers worldwide by offering up to 25% cash back on their travel bookings.
Travel.win empowers financial institutions, loyalty providers, and consumer marketplaces to increase revenue and customer retention by offering a fully branded travel product. By leveraging Travel.win's cutting-edge technology, partners can effortlessly create a personalized travel store that enriches the consumer experience by offering over 800k hotels worldwide.
Lux Rewards, renowned for its exceptional rewards and loyalty programs, has cultivated a strong relationship with one of the world's largest card networks in the UK and the US. Through their partnership with Travel.win, Lux Rewards will harness the power of Travel.win's platform to create an unparalleled travel rewards program for the Lux Rewards customer base, enriching their loyalty experience and opening doors to limitless travel opportunities.
Ted Mooney, Founder and CEO of Travel.win, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Lux Rewards to revolutionize the way travelers engage with loyalty programs. Our collaboration will unlock new avenues for delivering outstanding value to their customers. Together, we will reshape the travel industry and create a unique and rewarding experience."
James Courtney, Founder and CEO of Lux Rewards, also shared his excitement: "Partnering with Travel.win aligns perfectly with Lux Rewards' vision of delivering unrivaled loyalty experiences to our customers. By integrating Travel.win's powerful travel platform into our offerings, we will provide our members with up to 25% cash back on every booking. This partnership solidifies our commitment to offering the best-in-class rewards program to our valued customers."
This collaboration between Travel.win and Lux Rewards represents a remarkable leap forward in the travel industry, combining Travel.win's expertise in travel loyalty platforms with Lux Rewards' reputation for excellence in rewards and loyalty programs.
About Travel.win
Travel.win is a travel loyalty platform service provider that makes it easy for companies to increase revenue and customer engagement by offering Travel to their customers. Partners can tap into the consumer demand for travel by integrating travel services with existing offerings to unlock additional revenue streams with minimal overhead.
For more information about Travel.win, please visit: https://travel.win
About LUX Rewards
LUX Rewards is a global leader in card-linked offers, enabling brands to promote themselves to over 30 million customers across the UK and the US. They have enterprise partnerships with banks, airlines, card networks, employee benefit platforms, and more
James Courtney launched LUX at the age of 21 while he was studying full-time at university. The business has been a tremendous success, with 7-figure investment secured and many millions of pounds generated for their partner brands. James has been recognized by Hurun, SETsquared, RMI, and EntreConf with awards and nominations for his achievements as a young entrepreneur.
For more information about Lux Rewards, please visit: https://www.luxrewards.co.uk/
For more information about James, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jcourtney17/
Ted Mooney
Travel.win
+1 954-228-5411
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other
Invest In Travel.win