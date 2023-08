Zinc Chemicals Market to Witness a Growth Trajectory of US$ 21,114.49 million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐ณ๐ข๐ง๐œ ๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is experiencing significant growth, with a valuation of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ,๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ๐Ÿ• ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ. It is expected to surpass ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ,๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ— ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a compound annual growth rate (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ•%during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ. This growth can be due to various factors driving the demand for zinc chemicals across industries. Zinc chemicals find their application in numerous industries, including rubber compounding, metal galvanizing, personal care, cosmetics, medicines, paints and coatings, and more. The demand for these products is due to expanding consumer awareness, urbanization, infrastructural development, and population growth. Due to their importance for tire manufacturing and corrosion protection in automotive components, zinc compounds are particularly important to the expansion of the automotive sector.In the automotive, building & infrastructure, and other industries, there is a continually growing demand for high-performance functional paint and coating compositions. Building and construction operations are supported by rapid urbanization and substantial industrial expansion, particularly in emerging nations. Thus, the rising strong demand for paints and coating boosts the market growth.Growing prospects for the market for agriculture-grade zinc chemicals will result from the expansion of the agricultural sector, particularly in developing nations, and from the development of fertilizers. For instance, at a high-level roundtable jointly hosted by the government of Togo, the World Bank, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in May 2023, West African Heads of State and Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating investments and reforms to make fertilizers more available and affordable.๐‘๐ฎ๐›๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐“๐จ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐€๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ—% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žWith a predicted revenue share of over 39%, the rubber compounding segment is likely to continue to dominate the global zinc chemicals market. This is due to the widespread use of zinc compounds in tire manufacture and urbanization.Since tires and tubes used in cars are frequently made with zinc chemicals, it is anticipated that the need for zinc chemicals will increase over time as the automobile industry expands.The International Rubber Study Group (IRSG) estimates that global production of natural rubber improved positively in 2021, rising by 13.770 million tons from the 13.065 million tons produced in 2020.With a total of 29.57 million tons, the world's demand for rubber in 2021 climbed by 9.4% (year over year), exceeding pre-pandemic levels. The robust bounce was mostly due to pent-up demand from the tire and non-tire industries, especially in the first half of 2021.Lower zinc oxide concentrations can cause burning issues whereas greater zinc oxide loadings can improve hot air/heat aging qualities. It also lessens heat accumulation and tire wear, making it a crucial sector of the rubber tire industry. As a result, zinc oxide usage is rising along with the tire industry's expansion.๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐š๐ง ๐‡๐š๐ฅ๐Ÿ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žAsia Pacific accounted for more than 51% of global zinc chemicals market revenue in 2022, making it the region's largest consumer and manufacturer. The region's developing industrialization and manufacturing activities, the prominence of end-use industries, supportive governmental policies and investments, and the expanding construction and infrastructure development are driving the market growth.Since the majority of automobiles are produced in Asia-Pacific nations, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand, demand for zinc chemicals is likely to rise in this region throughout the forecast period.The majority of chemicals generated globally are processed in China, which is an industry powerhouse. Due to supportive government measures and a sizable consumer base, China's chemical manufacturing sector is likely to grow steadily throughout the projection period. The country's rising chemical production will present a potential opportunity for the market under study.More than 2,500 ornamental coatings and 800 industrial coatings producers are located in India. Companies have increased their manufacturing and production capacities owing to the rising demand for coatings. This is likely to increase the need for the country's liquid synthetic rubber sector, which will, in turn, increase demand for zinc chemicals in the upcoming years.As one of the key centers for tire production, Japan has one of the largest rubber industries in the world. The Japan Automobile Tyre Manufacturers Association stated that 1.01 million tons of rubber were consumed in 2021. ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ณ๐ข๐ง๐œ ๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐'๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Zinc Oxideโ€ข Zinc Sulfateโ€ข Zinc Carbonateโ€ข Zinc Chlorideโ€ข OthersBy Applicationโ€ข Rubber Compoundingโ€ข Agricultureโ€ข Glass & Ceramicsโ€ข Paints & Coatingsโ€ข Food and Pharmaceuticalsโ€ข Textilesโ€ข Chemicalsโ€ข OthersBy Sales Channelโ€ข Directโ€ข DistributionBy Regionโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeโ€ข Western Europe๏‚ง The UK๏‚ง Germany๏‚ง France๏‚ง Italy๏‚ง Spaino Rest of Western Europeโ€ข Eastern Europe๏‚ง Poland๏‚ง Russiao Rest of Eastern Europeโ€ข Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Australia & New Zealando South Koreao ASEANo Rest of Asia Pacificโ€ข Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao South Africao UAEo Rest of MEAโ€ข South Americao Argentinao Brazilo Rest of South America 