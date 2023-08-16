Zinc Chemicals Market to Witness a Growth Trajectory of US$ 21,114.49 million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐜 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is experiencing significant growth, with a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟏,𝟎𝟑𝟗.𝟏𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐. It is expected to surpass 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟏,𝟏𝟏𝟒.𝟒𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟕%during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. This growth can be due to various factors driving the demand for zinc chemicals across industries.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/zinc-chemicals-market
Zinc chemicals find their application in numerous industries, including rubber compounding, metal galvanizing, personal care, cosmetics, medicines, paints and coatings, and more. The demand for these products is due to expanding consumer awareness, urbanization, infrastructural development, and population growth. Due to their importance for tire manufacturing and corrosion protection in automotive components, zinc compounds are particularly important to the expansion of the automotive sector.
In the automotive, building & infrastructure, and other industries, there is a continually growing demand for high-performance functional paint and coating compositions. Building and construction operations are supported by rapid urbanization and substantial industrial expansion, particularly in emerging nations. Thus, the rising strong demand for paints and coating boosts the market growth.
Growing prospects for the market for agriculture-grade zinc chemicals will result from the expansion of the agricultural sector, particularly in developing nations, and from the development of fertilizers. For instance, at a high-level roundtable jointly hosted by the government of Togo, the World Bank, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in May 2023, West African Heads of State and Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating investments and reforms to make fertilizers more available and affordable.
𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟑𝟗% 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
With a predicted revenue share of over 39%, the rubber compounding segment is likely to continue to dominate the global zinc chemicals market. This is due to the widespread use of zinc compounds in tire manufacture and urbanization.
Since tires and tubes used in cars are frequently made with zinc chemicals, it is anticipated that the need for zinc chemicals will increase over time as the automobile industry expands.
The International Rubber Study Group (IRSG) estimates that global production of natural rubber improved positively in 2021, rising by 13.770 million tons from the 13.065 million tons produced in 2020.
With a total of 29.57 million tons, the world's demand for rubber in 2021 climbed by 9.4% (year over year), exceeding pre-pandemic levels. The robust bounce was mostly due to pent-up demand from the tire and non-tire industries, especially in the first half of 2021.
Lower zinc oxide concentrations can cause burning issues whereas greater zinc oxide loadings can improve hot air/heat aging qualities. It also lessens heat accumulation and tire wear, making it a crucial sector of the rubber tire industry. As a result, zinc oxide usage is rising along with the tire industry's expansion.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Asia Pacific accounted for more than 51% of global zinc chemicals market revenue in 2022, making it the region's largest consumer and manufacturer. The region's developing industrialization and manufacturing activities, the prominence of end-use industries, supportive governmental policies and investments, and the expanding construction and infrastructure development are driving the market growth.
Since the majority of automobiles are produced in Asia-Pacific nations, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand, demand for zinc chemicals is likely to rise in this region throughout the forecast period.
The majority of chemicals generated globally are processed in China, which is an industry powerhouse. Due to supportive government measures and a sizable consumer base, China's chemical manufacturing sector is likely to grow steadily throughout the projection period. The country's rising chemical production will present a potential opportunity for the market under study.
More than 2,500 ornamental coatings and 800 industrial coatings producers are located in India. Companies have increased their manufacturing and production capacities owing to the rising demand for coatings. This is likely to increase the need for the country's liquid synthetic rubber sector, which will, in turn, increase demand for zinc chemicals in the upcoming years.
As one of the key centers for tire production, Japan has one of the largest rubber industries in the world. The Japan Automobile Tyre Manufacturers Association stated that 1.01 million tons of rubber were consumed in 2021. Between the two forms of rubber (natural and synthetic rubber combined), synthetic rubber made up roughly 402,597 tons in 2021.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/zinc-chemicals-market
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The market is divided into numerous small regional firms and a select few giant corporations with extensive worldwide supply chains. Large market players have established long-term agreements with the top international distributors.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Mago BP
• Framecad
• Yunion
• Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials
• Onekin Green Building Materials
• Gemtree Board
• Magnum Building Products.
• Changzhou Yongjia Decorative Materials Co., Ltd
• SINH Building Solutions B.V. (Magoxx Board)
• North American MgO™ LLC.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐜 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Zinc Oxide
• Zinc Sulfate
• Zinc Carbonate
• Zinc Chloride
• Others
By Application
• Rubber Compounding
• Agriculture
• Glass & Ceramics
• Paints & Coatings
• Food and Pharmaceuticals
• Textiles
• Chemicals
• Others
By Sales Channel
• Direct
• Distribution
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/zinc-chemicals-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn