Aluminum Phosphide Market to Generate a Revenue of US$ 243.6 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

The global market revenue was US$ 173.47 million in 2022 and is expected to generate a revenue of US$ 244.60 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. The need for effective pest management methods in the agricultural sector is growing, especially in areas where considerable post-harvest losses are caused by pest infestation, which is driving demand for aluminum phosphide. The demand for longer shelf lives for stored goods and the rising awareness of food safety have both fueled the market's expansion.Aluminum phosphide is increasingly in demand as a fumigant to protect stored crops and other agricultural products from pests as the agriculture sector expands in emerging economies. According to the United Nations, the world population is projected to rise by about 2 billion people over the next 30 years, from the present 8 billion to 9.7 billion in 2050, with a potential peak of approximately 10.4 billion in the middle of the 1980s. The need for agricultural products and grain storage facilities is anticipated to rise due to the growing population. It is anticipated that in the near future, more aluminum phosphide will be used as a fumigant to protect crops from rodents and other insects.๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ: ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐๐ก๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐Œ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒAluminum phosphate is increasingly in demand in the mining sector due to its use in the extraction of gold and silver from ores, which creates a sizable market opportunity. Aluminum phosphate is becoming more and more popular as a reducing agent owing to the rising demand for gold and silver. Aluminum phosphate producers now have the chance to increase their market share and provide specific products for the mining sector. The creation of novel formulations based on Aluminum Phosphide can increase the effectiveness and security of the gold and silver extraction process, opening up new prospects for market expansion.๐๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐“๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐๐ก๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐๐ž ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐งThe pallet and tablet forms generated substantial revenue of more than US$ 161.81 million in 2022, and it will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% over the course of the forecast period. Due to their effectiveness in delivering the fumigant, these forms are chosen in the global market for aluminum phosphide.As they are more stable and compact than the gaseous form, pellets, and tablets are safer to store and carry. Additionally, they have a lengthy shelf life, which permits long-term storage without losing potency and is fueling segment expansion.๐๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐š๐ง ๐‡๐š๐ฅ๐Ÿ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe pesticide segment captures about 92% of the aluminum phosphate market revenue share. In order to fulfill the rising global need for food and prevent crop losses, pest control is widely used in agriculture to manage pests in soil and stored grains.It also offers broad-spectrum protection, making it a favorite option among pesticides and particularly effective in controlling pests. Furthermore, Aluminum Phosphide is essential for storage and transit, reducing infestations in grain storage facilities and during transportation, which is especially significant given the expansion of international trade.๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ—% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe Asia Pacific region accounts for over 49% of sales and has a sizeable share of the global market. This can be due to perspectives, including developments in agriculture, urbanization, and regulatory framework.China, India, and Indonesia are among the top agricultural producers in the Asia-Pacific region. Building grain storage facilities in China, Vietnam, the Philippines, and India will accelerate market expansion.With nations like China and India seeing a major increase in their urban populations, the Asia-Pacific aluminum phosphide market is rapidly urbanizing. This urban growth increases the demand for efficient pest control in residential and commercial structures, which drives up the use of aluminum phosphate. Additionally, the expansion of other industries like logistics and warehousing, which also require pest control measures, is being fueled by economic development and industry diversification in this region, which indirectly increases the demand for aluminum phosphate. In order to satisfy the changing demands of farmers and agricultural professionals, these businesses frequently concentrate on product development and innovation.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ข Degesch America, Inc.โ€ข United Phosphorus Ltd. (UPL)
โ€ข Shenyang Harvest Agrochemical Co., Ltd.
โ€ข Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
โ€ข Pestcon Systems, Inc.
โ€ข Jiangsu Shuangling Group Co., Ltd.
โ€ข Gharda Chemicals Ltd.
โ€ข Agrosynth Chemicals Ltd.
โ€ข AMVAC Chemical Corporation
โ€ข Ikeda Kogyo Co., Ltd.
โ€ข Sandhya Group
โ€ข Tianjin Xinya Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
โ€ข Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Outline

The global aluminum phosphide market segmentation focuses on Form, End-Use, Application, Sales Channel, and Region.

By Form
โ€ข Pallets & Tablet
โ€ข Powder

By End Use
โ€ข Pesticide
โ€ข Semiconductor

By Application
โ€ข Warehouse fumigation
โ€ข Tree Fumigation
โ€ข Others

By Sales Channel
โ€ข Online
โ€ข Offline

By Region
โ€ข North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
โ€ข Europe
โ€ข Western Europe
ยง The UK
ยง Germany
ยง France
ยง Italy
ยง Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
โ€ข Eastern Europe
ยง Poland
ยง Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
โ€ข Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
โ€ข Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
โ€ข South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe. 