Aluminum Phosphide Market to Generate a Revenue of US$ 243.6 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐦 𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 has been witnessing steady growth over the past years. The global market revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟕𝟒.𝟑𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is expected to generate a revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟒𝟑.𝟔𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟒% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The need for effective pest management methods in the agricultural sector is growing, especially in areas where considerable post-harvest losses are caused by pest infestation, which is driving demand for aluminum phosphide. The demand for longer shelf lives for stored goods and the rising awareness of food safety have both fueled the market's expansion.
Aluminum phosphide is increasingly in demand as a fumigant to protect stored crops and other agricultural products from pests as the agriculture sector expands in emerging economies. According to the United Nations, the world population is projected to rise by about 2 billion people over the next 30 years, from the present 8 billion to 9.7 billion in 2050, with a potential peak of approximately 10.4 billion in the middle of the 1980s. The need for agricultural products and grain storage facilities is anticipated to rise due to the growing population. It is anticipated that in the near future, more aluminum phosphide will be used as a fumigant to protect crops from rodents and other insects.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲: 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐦 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
Aluminum phosphate is increasingly in demand in the mining sector due to its use in the extraction of gold and silver from ores, which creates a sizable market opportunity. Aluminum phosphate is becoming more and more popular as a reducing agent owing to the rising demand for gold and silver. Aluminum phosphate producers now have the chance to increase their market share and provide specific products for the mining sector. The creation of novel formulations based on Aluminum Phosphide can increase the effectiveness and security of the gold and silver extraction process, opening up new prospects for market expansion.
𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐦 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟔𝟏.𝟖𝟏 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
The pallet and tablet forms generated substantial revenue of more than US$ 161.81 million in 2022, and it will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% over the course of the forecast period. Due to their effectiveness in delivering the fumigant, these forms are chosen in the global market for aluminum phosphide.
As they are more stable and compact than the gaseous form, pellets, and tablets are safer to store and carry. Additionally, they have a lengthy shelf life, which permits long-term storage without losing potency and is fueling segment expansion.
𝐏𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The pesticide segment captures about 92% of the aluminum phosphate market revenue share. In order to fulfill the rising global need for food and prevent crop losses, pest control is widely used in agriculture to manage pests in soil and stored grains.
It also offers broad-spectrum protection, making it a favorite option among pesticides and particularly effective in controlling pests. Furthermore, Aluminum Phosphide is essential for storage and transit, reducing infestations in grain storage facilities and during transportation, which is especially significant given the expansion of international trade.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟒𝟗% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The Asia Pacific region accounts for over 49% of sales and has a sizeable share of the global market. This can be due to perspectives, including developments in agriculture, urbanization, and regulatory framework.
China, India, and Indonesia are among the top agricultural producers in the Asia-Pacific region. Building grain storage facilities in China, Vietnam, the Philippines, and India will accelerate market expansion.
With nations like China and India seeing a major increase in their urban populations, the Asia-Pacific aluminum phosphide market is rapidly urbanizing. This urban growth increases the demand for efficient pest control in residential and commercial structures, which drives up the use of aluminum phosphate. Additionally, the expansion of other industries like logistics and warehousing, which also require pest control measures, is being fueled by economic development and industry diversification in this region, which indirectly increases the demand for aluminum phosphate.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞
The market is characterized by the existence of a number of significant companies, such as producers and sellers of goods containing aluminum phosphide. In order to satisfy the changing demands of farmers and agricultural professionals, these businesses frequently concentrate on product development and innovation.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Degesch America, Inc.
• United Phosphorus Ltd. (UPL)
• Shenyang Harvest Agrochemical Co., Ltd.
• Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
• Pestcon Systems, Inc.
• Jiangsu Shuangling Group Co., Ltd.
• Gharda Chemicals Ltd.
• Agrosynth Chemicals Ltd.
• AMVAC Chemical Corporation
• Ikeda Kogyo Co., Ltd.
• Sandhya Group
• Tianjin Xinya Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐦 𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦
• Pallets & Tablet
• Powder
By End Use
• Pesticide
• Semiconductor
By Application
• Warehouse fumigation
• Tree Fumigation
• Others
By Sales Channel
• Online
• Offline
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
