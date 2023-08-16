Study: AI Can Speed Up Car Seat Quality Inspection By More Than 27 Times

EasyODM software scans segments of the seat for defects, highlighting the affected regions in the image. EasyODM can identify such manufacturing defects as wrinkles, scratches, staining and creases. EasyODM software is able to support multiple seat designs with little-to-none extra effort - provides tremendous ROI.

Over the course of two years, EasyODM software was able to reduce car seat inspection time to 2.2 seconds performing at overall accuracy of 99%.

EasyODM software has a transformative value for automotive manufacturers. Its killer feature - ability to support multiple seat designs with little-to-none extra effort - provides tremendous ROI.” — CEO of EasyFlow Simas Jokubauskas