VelocityEHS Partners with WSP to Strengthen Global ESG Integrations

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in enterprise EHS & ESG software solutions, announces its new partnership with WSP, one of the world's leading professional services consulting firms. The collaboration brings together the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform — the premier safety, sustainability and resilience cloud solution — with one of the industry’s biggest advisory and software implementation consultancies. Early efforts are already making an impact on customer implementations, digital transformation strategy, and machine-learning research and development.



Through this new partnership, Velocity customers get easy access to best-in-class implementation support, ESG consulting services, and digital solutions wherever they operate in the world. WSP has a global presence with over 68,000 professionals, including advisors, engineers, environmental specialists, scientists, technicians, architects and planners, in addition to other design and program management professionals.

Expertise is also at the heart of Velocity, with 75+ certified health, safety, and sustainability professionals, and the EHS/ESG software industry’s largest team of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning scientists. Velocity solutions have deep domain knowledge embedded into the software and are designed to help non-experts achieve expert results delivered on a state-of-the-art AI-driven Accelerate platform.

“The speed and scale of change companies face in today’s marketplace require expert-built solutions that can scale and keep pace with these challenges. And when Velocity solutions are backed by a world-class team of problem solvers like WSP, opportunities turn into competitive advantages,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “This partnership makes it possible for Velocity to reach more customers, and it introduces our broader user community to a firm that, in addition to supporting all of our solutions, brings valuable wraparound services.”

A key denominator between Velocity and WSP is their focus on sustainability and resilience. WSP frames this approach as Future Ready®.

“Our ambition is to build resilience into everything we touch. That requires partners like Velocity who are making the critical investments in AI, machine learning and the right people to make that vision real,” said Daniel Sakrisson, senior vice president, Digital EHS & ESG Solutions at WSP. “What we can do together on behalf of our clients, in the areas of ESG and environmental compliance in particular will continue to be extraordinary.”

“Today, no person or company can do it alone. From global supply chains on down, going forward our success is predicated on the strength and quality of our partnerships. Velocity and WSP are a perfect pairing,” said Meredith Cywinski, VelocityEHS associate vice president of partnerships. “Like Velocity, WSP has the global presence, personnel, and proven proprietary processes to accelerate time to value. More importantly, we share a commitment to customer success above all else.”

The VelocityEHS Accelerate Platform delivers best-in-class performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, ESG and operational excellence. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, the software drives expert processes so that every team member can produce outstanding results. For more information about VelocityEHS and its award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the largest professional services firms in the world, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and our environment. It provides strategic advisory, engineering and design services to clients seeking sustainable solutions in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. Its 68,000 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. wsp.com

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold-standard, delivering best-in-class software solutions for managing:



ESG

Safety

Industrial Ergonomics

Control of Work

Health

Operational Risk

Environmental Compliance



The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2023 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

VelocityEHS Media Contact

Brad Harbaugh

312.881.2855

bharbaugh@ehs.com



