Borderless Access expands key sales leadership team multiplying global footprints
We believe that to successfully broaden our reach and to introduce our proprietary solutions to Fortune 50 companies, we need a robust sales team that can spearhead our growth”BENGALURU, INDIA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Borderless Access has been on a journey to fast track its presence across geographies, with strengthening of its sales leadership hiring across global markets.
The rapidly growing insights and tech-enabled company has been realigning its focus to include the Fortune 100 companies along with the agency clientele, in line with the evolving market research industry. As part of this forward-looking strategy, the company has rapidly expanded its sales team with the appointment of four seasoned sales leaders across the US, UK, and the MENA regions.
The newly appointed sales leaders bring in a wealth of experience and expertise in consumer insights and healthcare research that align seamlessly with Borderless Access’s mission. With an average of 15+ years of leadership experience in the industry, the new hires possess extensive expertise, having catered to many Fortune 500 clients & MR industry stakeholders.
The roster of new sales leadership includes:
1. James Robinson for Consumer Insights Solutions; UK & EU
2. Pradipta Bhattacharjee for Healthcare Research & Analytics; UK & EU
3. Ashok Veetal for Consumer Insights Solutions; UAE & KSA
4. Lauren Tuch for Consumer & B2B community solutions, USA
On the business development front, James Robinson brings his expertise orchestrating campaigns for global companies including Diageo, Reckitt, Pepsico, Unilever and Nokia.
Leading developments on Borderless Access' healthcare-based clientele will be Pradipta Bhattacharjee, who has shaped long-term strategies for healthcare giants such as Lumanity, Real Chemistry, M-Brain Ltd. and Frost and Sullivan.
Appointed for Consumer Insights Solutions (UAE & KSA) is Ashok Veetal, an MENA expert with exceptional work in the fields of research and analytical exertion with companies like Kantar, 4SIGHT Research and Emami International.
Last but not the least, adding to the trio is Lauren Tuch, a multifaceted force, who has previously worked for companies like Kantar and Dynata across domains ranging from consumer packaged goods to healthcare, entertainment and technology.
"We believe that to successfully broaden our reach and to introduce our proprietary solutions to Fortune 50 companies, we need a robust sales team that can spearhead our growth," stated Ruchika Gupta, CEO, Borderless Access. "The recent hiring of these four exceptional individuals underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our clients and accelerating our expansion efforts. We are thrilled to welcome them on board."
With the expansion of its global salesforce, Borderless Access reaffirms its commitment to enabling its clients’ success through marquee solutions, harnessing technological innovation, and building strong partnerships.
About Borderless Access:
Borderless Access is an award-winning market research company with its digital-first products and solutions for agile research. We cater to our global clientele of MR firms, Ad Agencies, Consultancy firms, and End Enterprises, who need rich, intelligent, and actionable quant-qual insights, with our technology and analytics-driven research solutions – Borderless Access Health, Borderless Access Insightz, Borderless Access Smartech, Borderless Access Connect along with our proprietary 8 million+ hyper-niche digital panels across 40 global markets. Borderless Access has been Certified by Great Place To Work India for the period of Dec 22, 2022 to Dec 23, 2023.
