The University of Bolton Offers Lifeline to UK Students Potentially Squeezed Out of Degrees by International Students
The funding gap has forced many UK universities to change their admission policy slashing the number of places to UK students in favour of overseas students.
I see it as our role to support our local region and to provide the very best opportunities for students, particularly when they are anxious about the availability of a course for them to study.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the funding gap forces universities to change their admission policies, on the eve of the A Level results, the University of Bolton offers an extra 250 clearing places to British Students.
— Prof. George E Holmes DL, President & Vice Chancellor
The funding gap experienced by some British universities impacted by increasing costs and frozen tuition fees has prompted the University of Bolton to offer an additional 250 clearing places to British students who otherwise could be squeezed out of degrees.
This could prove to be a lifeline for British students nervously waiting for their A Level results this Thursday 17th August.
The change in admission policy has seen many British universities slash the number of places for UK students in favour of students from overseas as spiralling costs and tuition fee pressures have inexorably led to home students being increasingly overlooked by top institutions while they try to fill the budgetary holes.
Worrying reports recently appearing in the press found that 25% of Russell Group university places which represents 24 UK universities are likely to be awarded to students from overseas: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12374925/Middle-class-students-face-losing-places-Russell-Group-universities-giving-one-four-places-foreign-students-pay-40-000-tuition-fees-report-warns.html while half of undergraduates at LSE and UCL are international students as British students are squeezed out of degrees as universities target £30k-a-year international students: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10976617/British-students-squeezed-degrees-universities-target-30k-year-international-students.html.
British universities are renowned for their place among the best of the global best, yet concerns are mounting over whether the priority is too focussed on attracting international students from overseas — who might pay as much as £40,000 per year for a course — leaving UK students to find alternative options even if their grades are good enough.
Historically such institutions as the University of Bolton may have been less fashionable for top performers in A levels, but well-funded and emergent universities like these have been busy making tremendous progress in the last decade.
Case in point: the University of Bolton has scored top marks in the North West in the annual National Student Survey for five years in a row, ahead of the other universities in its region while never inflating the proportion of international students to more than 10%. It also took top in the same region for quality of teaching and student experience in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022.
Furthermore, the University of Bolton hasn’t dropped out of the UK’s overall top ten for student satisfaction since 2020, indicating strong understanding when it comes to the extraordinary stress and demands brought about during and since the global pandemic. In 2021 it also placed fifth in the UK for teaching quality and fifth for social inclusion. Hence, the institution is leading a drive to counter the funding gap issues being highlighted by bigger brand names in the sector by opening up 250 extra clearing places while ensuring that UK students can still get a high quality education.
Professor George E Holmes DL, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Bolton, said: “I see it as our role to support our local region and to provide the very best opportunities for students, particularly when they are anxious about the availability of a course for them to study.
"At Bolton our staff pride themselves on offering the very best teaching and student experience. Choosing a university can be a life changing decision- all I can tell you is we have students year on year who are exceptionally well satisfied with their experience at Bolton. Our NSS results speak for themselves.
The University of Bolton lies around 10 miles from Manchester city centre and as a result could provide an excellent alternative to traditional city centre institutions. Undergraduates at Bolton can expect to enjoy a similar experience to its local counterparts due to its train links to Manchester and its renowned amenities and world-famous nightlife.
Professor George E Holmes DL, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Bolton is available for comment and interview.
Melanie Faldo
Red Carpet Communications
+44 1234 721198
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram